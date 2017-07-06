Advertising

Are you a cat lover who's always late? You need this watch right MEOW.

Is there a breakup or feud I'm supposed to be at right now? Giphy

Smartwatches, unisex watches, and classic tickers -- nothing really compares to The Purr-Fect Watch.

You can tell this is a smart watch because it's wearing glasses.

This purr-fectly adorable feline-faced timepiece features a functioning dial, a buckle closure, and leather-style band. And like other high-functioning watches, this one features quartz movement SL68 and is moisture and dust-resistant. Hopefully, it's cat hair resistant too.

It's a total conversation starter if you're into that sort of thing. Get one of these and get ready to be the cat's meow. Get the The Purr-Fect Watch for $14.99 from the Someecards Store, 75% off the usual price of $59.99. (Call the police, you just got a steal.)

