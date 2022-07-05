Woman asks if she was wrong to let sister live rent-free without asking husband.

Having a family member with a disability can be extremely difficult. The family has to ask questions like, who will their caretaker be? How will they function in society? What if one family member has to suddenly become their caretaker after their original guardian passes away? Well, the internet has a story for this exact circumstance.
When this Reddit user's mother dies, she decides to move her disabled younger sister into her and her husband's home, without really consulting the husband. And then, the husband does something equally as shady. When this woman finds out that her husband was charging her sister rent, she takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:
I am F30 and my sister F23 is disabled. she can't work because of her immobility but receives benefits (SSDI) due to her disability. She used to live with our mom who passed away 8 months ago..It'd been hard for us, I took my sister in to live with me and my husband, but I didn't really consult him first. Because, this is my SISTER. - throwaway65009767