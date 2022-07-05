Woman asks if she was wrong to let sister live rent-free without asking husband.

Having a family member with a disability can be extremely difficult. The family has to ask questions like, who will their caretaker be? How will they function in society? What if one family member has to suddenly become their caretaker after their original guardian passes away? Well, the internet has a story for this exact circumstance.

When this Reddit user's mother dies, she decides to move her disabled younger sister into her and her husband's home, without really consulting the husband. And then, the husband does something equally as shady. When this woman finds out that her husband was charging her sister rent, she takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:

"AITA for demanding my husband to pay back the money that he'd been secretly taking as 'rent' from my disabled sister who's living with us?"

The OP is the wife.