Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 homeowners reveal the secrets nobody tells you about before buying property.

16 homeowners reveal the secrets nobody tells you about before buying property.

Maggie Lalley
Jul 6, 2022 | 3:12 PM
ADVERTISING

Many of you reading are homeowners, or aspiring homeowners, and that's great! Owning a home can be a huge accomplishment, but what are some of the unwritten rules of home ownership that you only learn AFTER you purchase a home? These 16 Reddit property owners shared some of their taboo home-owning secrets. If you're looking to purchase a home, you might want to take notes!

1.

Everything the previous owners DIY'd is usually stupid and ridiculous and poorly done. Everything I DIY is great, and the next homeowner will be impressed with the quality of my work. - partytum76

2.

Every project you undertake will require that you uncover at least one additional project that needs to be addressed before the original project can be completed or create a new one by you breaking something while you were working on the original project. -paradescart145

3.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content