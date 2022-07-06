16 homeowners reveal the secrets nobody tells you about before buying property.

Many of you reading are homeowners, or aspiring homeowners, and that's great! Owning a home can be a huge accomplishment, but what are some of the unwritten rules of home ownership that you only learn AFTER you purchase a home? These 16 Reddit property owners shared some of their taboo home-owning secrets. If you're looking to purchase a home, you might want to take notes!

1.

Everything the previous owners DIY'd is usually stupid and ridiculous and poorly done. Everything I DIY is great, and the next homeowner will be impressed with the quality of my work. - partytum76

2.

Every project you undertake will require that you uncover at least one additional project that needs to be addressed before the original project can be completed or create a new one by you breaking something while you were working on the original project. -paradescart145

3.