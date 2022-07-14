Man asks if he's wrong to expect wife to have dinner ready when he gets home.

A husband who works full-time is sometimes annoyed when his part-time working wife doesn't seem to do "her fair share" of the housework. Yes, he insists that he does housework, too! So he came to Reddit to best ask how to tell his wife that he would appreciate if she would put more effort into things... specifically, dinner.
Here is his dilemma with top comments from Reddit judges:
Please bear with me, title only allows so many characters, I know how misogynistic it seems.
My wife and I have been married for 6 years, we have 2 kids (6M & 4F). My wife works 3 days per week, while I work 5 days per week. My wife would like to work even less, or quit completely be a full time mommy. I support this, but I don't think it is a good idea for now for 2 simple reasons. We can't afford it, and my wife has very few friends and her job offers her a social circle she would otherwise not have.