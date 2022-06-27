Woman asks if she's wrong to get husband fired for playing video games all night.

Your spouse is your partner, your teammate, your co-pilot. But what happens when your significant other isn't pulling their weight or being a team-player? Do you have a duty to remain loyal? Or is it sometimes okay to... throw them under the bus to teach them a lesson?

When a fed-up wife took drastic actions in the wake of her husband's laziness, she took to the popular but brutal Reddit forum Am I The As*hole to find out which spouse is actually in the right.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for causing my husband to get fired?

My husband (33) has a habit of making up excuses to get out of work. Simply for just not feeling like working on certain days. This has affected us financially because his boss kept lowering his salary as a result. I had to get a 2nd job.

Whoa! Off to a terrible start, hubby.