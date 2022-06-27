Woman asks if she's wrong to get husband fired for playing video games all night.

When a fed-up wife took drastic actions in the wake of her husband's laziness, she took to the popular but brutal Reddit forum Am I The As*hole to find out which spouse is actually in the right.
My husband (33) has a habit of making up excuses to get out of work. Simply for just not feeling like working on certain days. This has affected us financially because his boss kept lowering his salary as a result. I had to get a 2nd job.
He's now bought a ps5 from his 14yo cousin and started playing with it day and night. Meanwhile missing work and lying to his boss about why he does it. This time it's because of bad diarrhea and he couldn't get off the toilet, that time is because of fever etc etc.