Woman asks if she's a 'petty feminist' for refusing to take husband's name.

Marriage can be tough, especially if the traditions are different for you than they are for your in-laws. For instance, what if you're from one country, where no one cares whether or not you take your husband's last name, and your in-laws are from a country where that's a valued tradition? Well, the internet has this exact story. When this bride to be gets shamed for not wanting to take her husband's last name, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
English is not my first language and i'm on mobile so bear with me. Me (F,26) and my fiance Jake (M,27) have been together for 5 years, we met in college while he was doing an exchange in my country, Belgium (he is from the US). He loved it here so he decided to stay and we are really happy here. I've met his family a few times when we went there to visit them, they've never been to Belgium (important for later). -aitafem