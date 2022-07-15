Woman asks if she's a 'petty feminist' for refusing to take husband's name.

Marriage can be tough, especially if the traditions are different for you than they are for your in-laws. For instance, what if you're from one country, where no one cares whether or not you take your husband's last name, and your in-laws are from a country where that's a valued tradition? Well, the internet has this exact story. When this bride to be gets shamed for not wanting to take her husband's last name, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for being a "petty feminist bitch" and refusing to take my husband's last name?"