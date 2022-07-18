Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to scold wife for abusing their 'fun money' policy.

Woman asks if she's wrong to scold wife for abusing their 'fun money' policy.

Sally Ann Hall
Jul 18, 2022 | 6:57 PM
ADVERTISING

Balancing a budget is tough for most households, but things get trickier when only one person is bringing in income. So, how do you decide what's fair?

When a young couple had a dispute about how to spend their discretionary funds, the breadwinner took to Reddit to ask if she was the AH (as*hole) in this situation. The question is, who is deserving of the "fun money" and how is that determined? Here is the story:

"AITA? I got more 'fun money' than my wife"

So my wife (28F) and I (30F) have been married for 6 years now. She's a SAHM (stay at home mom) to our 3yo daughter. I work as a full stack developer.

Recently, I came to know that my colleague got a job at another company with almost triple his salary. It sounded very lucrative so I asked him how he managed to do it. He told me that he had been doing a data science course at a particular Institute for the past 7 months. So I got the details of the Institute and went to check it out.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content