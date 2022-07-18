Woman asks if she's wrong to scold wife for abusing their 'fun money' policy.

When a young couple had a dispute about how to spend their discretionary funds, the breadwinner took to Reddit to ask if she was the AH (as*hole) in this situation. The question is, who is deserving of the "fun money" and how is that determined? Here is the story:
So my wife (28F) and I (30F) have been married for 6 years now. She's a SAHM (stay at home mom) to our 3yo daughter. I work as a full stack developer.
Recently, I came to know that my colleague got a job at another company with almost triple his salary. It sounded very lucrative so I asked him how he managed to do it. He told me that he had been doing a data science course at a particular Institute for the past 7 months. So I got the details of the Institute and went to check it out.