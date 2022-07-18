Woman asks if she's wrong to scold wife for abusing their 'fun money' policy.

Balancing a budget is tough for most households, but things get trickier when only one person is bringing in income. So, how do you decide what's fair?

When a young couple had a dispute about how to spend their discretionary funds, the breadwinner took to Reddit to ask if she was the AH (as*hole) in this situation. The question is, who is deserving of the "fun money" and how is that determined? Here is the story:

"AITA? I got more 'fun money' than my wife"

So my wife (28F) and I (30F) have been married for 6 years now. She's a SAHM (stay at home mom) to our 3yo daughter. I work as a full stack developer.