The most obvious red flags people have ever seen after stalking a date on social media.

If you spent Valentine's Day scrolling across photos of annoyingly happy couples on Facebook, you aren't alone. Match's Singles in America Study asks single people around the country what it feels like, what it looks like, and what it means to be unattached in 2018.
According to their research, only 20 percent of singles say it's alright to "like" your partner's photos or posts before the first date.
Only 19 percent say it's alright to friend someone on Facebook. Even less say it's okay to follow them on Instagram.
And look, there's a good reason so few people want their prospective lovers looking too deeply at their Facebook and Instagram pages — they're chockfull of deal breakers.
In honor of Singles Awareness Day, we partnered with Match to ask you, dear readers, about the most obvious red flags you've ever seen after stalking a date on social media.
We were looking for horror stories. You delivered.
1. Jessica lived her own horror movie, and we'll call it The Ring.
Guy was telling me everything I wanted to hear, get home and look up his fb, he's been engaged to 5 different women in 3 years, all had pictures of the women with THE EXACT SAME RING... no thanks.
2. Jennifer demonstrates how a "joke" can go so very wrong.
Looked up an old high school crush and was very happy it never happened. He said something along the line of if he were 10 years younger he'd tap that, on a picture of his step-daughter!
3. Lauren couldn't cop to this.
I was supposed to go on a date with a guy through a mutual friend. I looked him up on Facebook and saw that he had been publicly posting anti law enforcement propaganda and videos showing cops getting killed. Ya........ I was a law enforcement officer at the time.
4. Sorry, Kelly.
I dated a guy who worked out of town. He would text, message, and call me often when he was gone. When he came home, he always had a new phone, phone was broken, or some other bull. Come to find out, he was living with another woman.
5. Christina demonstrates why maybe you should check social media.
I was in an on-again-off-again 4 year relationship with a guy... It was all good we were in the on-again phase and one day I see on Instagram this lady who's like 13 years older than me posting a picture with her and his kids calling them her new BFFs... they got engaged about a month later, then broke up, then she got him thrown in jail... All of this I found out through social media. I clearly dodged a bullet😆
6. If you want to date Robert, hire a copy editor for your Facebook statuses.
Not knowing how to use apostrophes.
7. Sierra, you're better off. Trust us.
Ex came back into my life. We called, texted and video chatted a lot. He was going to deploy soon and asked me to fly out and marry him before he left. Went to his Facebook to find that he's engaged. No amount of love gets you over that. Haven't spoken a word to him since.
8. Maybe keep your porn to yourself. Via Viola:
Some guy started messaging me, and we almost got all the way to hanging out before I went to his profile and found it full of creepy, snuff-porn type tumblr reposts and him posing with animals he's hunted and his guns. To this day I genuinely think I might have died if I went out with him lol.
9. Kim's date clearly forgot social media is public.
Was dating a guy that was 32 and I was 18... It wasn't really a big deal because I've always liked older guys but my age was always a topic of conversation with him.
The first time I ever creeped his Facebook was long after we stopped dating. I noticed that he regularly made creepy statuses about young women — including "The best part of 18 year old's is no matter how old I get they always stay the same age!"
I still cringe.
10. Whoa, forget Facebook and check out Chelsea's trick.
I don't care about their social media, I look people up on Google and find out crimes they have been charged with. I have dodged a few bullets this way.
11. Wait a second Katie, this wasn't supposed to be sweet.
I didn't find the post where he said 'I'm not dating for fun. I am dating with intent to marry' until too late.
We're married now.
12. Shandra found the worst person possible on her dating app...
I met this one guy on a dating app and two hours after meeting while sitting and chatting in his car he says to me, "you're going to make a great mom for our kids."
After taking me home he continued to text and message me on the dating app. He even asked me why I was still on the app when I'd met my one true love in him.
The only reason he knew I was still on the app was because he was still on the app. I had to be blunt and straight forward to get him to leave me alone. About a week later I met and started dating my fiancé on the same app.
13. And Michelle just wants you to cool it.
To be frank, it's a huge turn off to see someone who posts 14 times a day on Facebook... Use some discretion man.
Also: if all of his profile pictures are weird, unsmiling poor quality selfies... do you not have anyone else to take a picture with or of you...?
Okay, dating is sounding a little bit scary right now. That's probably why 45% of singles who've had a friends with benefits relationship have also had one turn into a serious relationship. There's just fewer surprises when you start as friends.
But, look, now that you know what not to post on social media before a date, you're going to need the following info for when it goes really well.
The top five things that singles consider good sex.
- 1. Having a caring partner.
- 2. Having an enthusiastic partner.
- 3. Communication.
- 4. Being a good kisser.
- 5. An orgasm.
But guess what? Social media isn't the only way to ruin a date. Let's say it goes really well, and you end up boning. Here's how you're going to ruin that:
The top five things singles consider bad sex.
- 1. Too much talking.
- 2. No passion.
- 3. Little movement.
- 4. Bad kissing.
- 5. Not saying "I love you."
Okay, maybe save the "I love you" for the third date.
One last fun fact: Only a fourth of singles would have sex with a robot, and half of all singles would consider robosex cheating.
So look, here's how we're summing all this up:
Always make sure you know your partner's stance before having sex with a robot.
You're welcome.
