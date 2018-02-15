The most obvious red flags people have ever seen after stalking a date on social media.

If you spent Valentine's Day scrolling across photos of annoyingly happy couples on Facebook, you aren't alone. Match's Singles in America Study asks single people around the country what it feels like, what it looks like, and what it means to be unattached in 2018.

According to their research, only 20 percent of singles say it's alright to "like" your partner's photos or posts before the first date.

Only 19 percent say it's alright to friend someone on Facebook. Even less say it's okay to follow them on Instagram.

And look, there's a good reason so few people want their prospective lovers looking too deeply at their Facebook and Instagram pages — they're chockfull of deal breakers.

In honor of Singles Awareness Day, we partnered with Match to ask you, dear readers, about the most obvious red flags you've ever seen after stalking a date on social media.

We were looking for horror stories. You delivered.

1. Jessica lived her own horror movie, and we'll call it The Ring.