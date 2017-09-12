To most people, the division sign is simply one of several unexciting symbols they were forced to learn in math class. To Ed Sheeran, it's his third studio album. To the internet as of this week, it's a mind-blowing, symbolic, genius piece of history that we'll never get over.
Earlier this week, a Twitter user named Abdul Dremali tweeted the carefully calculated meaning of the division sign: it's a blank fraction.
In case you need a refresher on elementary school math, dividing one number by another can be represented by writing the two numbers in the form of a fraction–a.k.a. a division symbol with the numbers in place of the dots. Basically, Dremali is a genius, but whoever invented the division symbol is a genius times a million.
As of Tuesday, Dremali's tweet has over 75,000 likes and 1,000 responses. People are SHOOK.
Some people compared finding out this news to other jaw-dropping realizations they've had.
Dang. Math is beautiful, y'all.