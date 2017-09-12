Advertising

To most people, the division sign is simply one of several unexciting symbols they were forced to learn in math class. To Ed Sheeran, it's his third studio album. To the internet as of this week, it's a mind-blowing, symbolic, genius piece of history that we'll never get over.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user named Abdul Dremali tweeted the carefully calculated meaning of the division sign: it's a blank fraction.

i just found out that the division symbol (÷) is just a blank fraction with dots replacing the numerator and denominator. oh my god. — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) September 11, 2017

In case you need a refresher on elementary school math, dividing one number by another can be represented by writing the two numbers in the form of a fraction–a.k.a. a division symbol with the numbers in place of the dots. Basically, Dremali is a genius, but whoever invented the division symbol is a genius times a million.

As of Tuesday, Dremali's tweet has over 75,000 likes and 1,000 responses. People are SHOOK.

MY LIFE IS A LIE — Will (@tao_of_llama) September 11, 2017

how dare you put this on me right before bedtime — HoosAGoodKitty (@MeAndHoo) September 11, 2017

My jaw actually dropped. — Jill Scheyk (@TheRealYTJ) September 12, 2017

So I just finished my daily quota of introspection and ready to sleep. Now I have to do it all over again. Where do I even begin? 😱 — Vino (@starstuffonadot) September 12, 2017

Hardest knowledge thats been dropped on me this year. pic.twitter.com/4QpI8tp0Kb — alex (@alexwoodsm) September 11, 2017

I'm pretty sure teachers don't know this or we'd all learn it as a child instead of figuring it out late in life. I was about 30 when I did. — Paul Potiki (@GuanoLad) September 11, 2017

Witchcraft. — jessamyn west (@jessamyn) September 11, 2017

you're kidding right? it's too late to learn this math illuminati stuff smh — em (@suburbia_em) September 11, 2017

Some people compared finding out this news to other jaw-dropping realizations they've had.

Wait, what?? This is WAY bigger than learning the little arrow by the gas symbol in your car dash tells you which side the gas cap is on. — Kyle (@kyle_141) September 12, 2017

This is like when I was in college and it FINALLY hit me that Ice Capades was a pun on the word "escapades." — Anthony DeVito (@AnthonyDeVito) September 12, 2017

I FINALLY SEE THE ARROW!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m1WcM1x0rv — Summer L. C. (@SeaFaery87) September 12, 2017

Well, I just found out, this emoticon 🙏 is a 'high five' and not a 'namaste'. — Acuity,Passion &.... (@RohiniDhar) September 12, 2017

Dang. Math is beautiful, y'all.

