Guy gets mad at Hulu for not having a 'straight white male section' and is torn to shreds.

I know what you're thinking: why doesn't more media cater to the tastes of straight white men? It's a very real social issue that people aren't willing to talk about. One courageous man stepped forward and broached the subject with streaming content provider Hulu, asking: why isn't there entertainment dedicated to straight white men on your site?
What ensued gave rise to one of the funniest comments sections I've ever had the privilege of perusing - no joke. Take a few deep breaths before reading Logan's diatribe, because this one's a doozy. OF COURSE his name is Logan. We're living in the most stupidly predictable era and irony has ceased to exist. Anyway, Logan made his complaint public on Hulu's Facebook page and the company - bless its heart - left it up so people could run wild.
Naturally, people delivered some quality reads in response. That much I expected.
What I couldn't have anticipated was the brutal roasting that took place by people tagging specific Facebook groups. Sometimes Online makes all the gore, filth, and irritation worth it. This is one of those times, and I'm not the only one who thought so.
Beautiful work, team. Well done.