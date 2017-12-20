18 memes that make us both excited and scared for 2018.

18 memes that make us both excited and scared for 2018.
Julianne Adams
Dec 20, 2017@3:04 PM
Advertising

The beginning of a new year brings with it a feeling of hope and inspiration. It leaves the majority of people thinking, "Yes! I can achieve my dreams!" Until January 2 happens and you're still hungover AF, regretting all those choices you made at your New Year's Eve party. These 18 memes touch on the short-lived burst of energy the New Year brings. Well, some explore the feelings of despair and anger with which a lot of people are entering 2018 because 2017 was a mess.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

8.

Feels

A post shared by Jessica Anteby (@beigecardigan) on

Advertising

9.

10.

11.

12.

Advertising

13.

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc