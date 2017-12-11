16 Christmas light displays that children should not see.

A major part of what makes the holiday season feel like the holidays season are the festive lights people put up for display. Whether white or multi-colored, these lights are necessary for evoking holiday spirit nowadays, thanks to the commercialization of Christmas. It's those classy or grandiose display of Christmas lights that really deliver the cheerful holiday mood. Well, of the following 16 light set-ups, exactly zero are big on holiday cheer. All have missed the mark for one reason or another, like being very gruesome.

1.

2.

Why you don’t put Christmas lights on palm trees. pic.twitter.com/JC0AWmoxyN — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) December 10, 2017

3.

4.

5.