For whatever reason, an 11-year-old kid named Frank "FX" Giaccio's greatest dream was to mow the White House lawn. His dream came true this week, and while mowing the lawn, he even got to meet a man who has bragged about grabbing women's vaginas without consent! (We're talking about the President of the United States.)

A clip of Frank seemingly ignoring Donald Trump's emphatic greeting while intently mowing the lawn made the rounds on Twitter early in the day Friday. People thought it was hilarious that Frank cared more about the lawn than about returning the president's greeting, but upon viewing other videos and photos from the day, in which Frank is high-fiving, shaking hands, and posing with Trump, it's clear that Frank is a big ol' Trump supporter.

However, by the afternoon, tweets about Frank had evolved into a full-blown meme. Twitter users captioned photos of Frank and Trump together by jokingly imagined what Trump may have been barking at the 11-year-old, while others honed in on funny observations of the weird situation.

Young Sheldon looks dark. pic.twitter.com/eHX8f14VVz — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) September 15, 2017

"We all float down here, Frank." pic.twitter.com/8Lr4cOjbIw — Thomas L. Strickland (@ThomasLS) September 15, 2017

Turns out Frank mowing the White House lawn was just a Honda commercial this whole time pic.twitter.com/u9Cy51Wtyq — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) September 15, 2017

Fake news. Never met an eleven year old named Frank. Franks are born 47. pic.twitter.com/wuL8VKY5Wk — mamrie hart (@mametown) September 15, 2017

"FRANK YOU ARE A DISGRACE TO LAWN MOWERS EVERYWHERE LOOK AT THESE LINES OMG!" pic.twitter.com/ltQri51sGF — Jhedi Ayala (@Jhhhedi) September 15, 2017

IT WAS THE LARGEST CROWD EVER TO WITNESS AN INAUGURATION IN HISTORY, BILLY...



My name’s Frank, sir—



—BUT THE MEDIA WON’T TELL YOU THAT! pic.twitter.com/VU1hbmm3II — Mike Nellis 🍀 (@MikeNellis) September 15, 2017

"You've really half-assed it today Frank!" pic.twitter.com/TXIddaar1a — The Guy (@theguydf) September 15, 2017

Breaking News: Frank the lawn mowing kid never ended up getting paid by Trump. — Brad Reason (@BradReason) September 15, 2017

Ivanka's not the only Trump using child labor pic.twitter.com/QDbrlw5Bvr — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 15, 2017

