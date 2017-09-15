For whatever reason, an 11-year-old kid named Frank "FX" Giaccio's greatest dream was to mow the White House lawn. His dream came true this week, and while mowing the lawn, he even got to meet a man who has bragged about grabbing women's vaginas without consent! (We're talking about the President of the United States.)
A clip of Frank seemingly ignoring Donald Trump's emphatic greeting while intently mowing the lawn made the rounds on Twitter early in the day Friday. People thought it was hilarious that Frank cared more about the lawn than about returning the president's greeting, but upon viewing other videos and photos from the day, in which Frank is high-fiving, shaking hands, and posing with Trump, it's clear that Frank is a big ol' Trump supporter.
However, by the afternoon, tweets about Frank had evolved into a full-blown meme. Twitter users captioned photos of Frank and Trump together by jokingly imagined what Trump may have been barking at the 11-year-old, while others honed in on funny observations of the weird situation.