If you're the classic wait-until-the-last-minute type, always out to find new time saving hacks that will help you get everything done in 5 minutes, this post is not for you. Sorry.
1.
2.
Life hack: you don't even have to do the jigsaw puzzle, the picture's already on the box!!— Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 27, 2016
3.
Lifehack: when you type "gollum s" into Google it automatically suggests "gollum smoking weed." Save PRECIOUS time! pic.twitter.com/pQWunuvIWE— Gabe Delahaye (@gabedelahaye) April 28, 2016
4.
5.
life hack I invented: when you're ordering food tell them "this sandwich is for NBA legend Larry bird" and they will make it like way better— jon hendren (@fart) October 21, 2015
6.
LIFE HACK: tell the barista your name is *raptor screech*— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) April 6, 2015
7.
LIFE HACK: If you have no time for breakfast, eat half a bag of Goldfish crackers at 4AM— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 8, 2016
8.
LifeHack: If you don't cook a lot, use your oven for extra iCloud storage— Ryan Williams (@capnryan) March 19, 2016
9.
10.
Life hack: if you shit in the microwave at work and heat it for 3 minutes on high the turd turns into your boss— Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) March 7, 2016
11.
Before they put life hacks online people just walked around pecking their mouths on the ground and screaming "is this right?????"— audrey farnsworth (@audipenny) August 10, 2015
12.
life hack: every answer you give to any question regardless how wrong it is becomes irrefutable if you use the word "nanotechnology" in it— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) November 12, 2015
13.
life hack: if you cry in your uber pool they don't pick anyone else up— athleisure cowboy (@allstn) June 21, 2016
14.
LIFE HACK: Tired of the neighbors' noisy kids playing in front of your house? Sign up for the sex offender registry— dan mentos (@DanMentos) July 28, 2015
15.
Life hack: Your dog is too chill about rubbing his wet dick on my arm.— Will Hines (@willhines) August 19, 2016
16.
17.
LIFE HACK: replace your wedding vows with lyrics to All Star to determine whether your partner is the sharpest tool in the shed.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) July 7, 2016
18.
19.
Life FAQs— Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) August 1, 2016
Q: Are you trying to make a "life hacks" pun?
A: Yes.
Q: Why?
A: Yes.
20.
life hack: resent everyone— BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) September 8, 2016
21.
22.
Lifehack: Find ten million dollars on the sidewalk.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 21, 2015
23.
Life hack: laminate your homework so the tears roll off— Mailz (@mailee44) August 29, 2016
24.
25.
Life Hack: make toast in the bathtub to save time in the morning before school. Thank me later! pic.twitter.com/QheBYjbscI— Nate Luckmann (@nate_luckmann) August 30, 2016
26.
cool life hack: open purse. empty contents of purse. fill purse with warm spaghetti for easy, healthy snack for later on— beth argyropoulos (@bourgeoisalien) January 20, 2016
27.
Life hack: Say "How long are you gonna hold that over my head?" to every criticism, even if it's about something you just did.— Sean Wilkinson (@TheWilkMilk) August 29, 2016
28.
Life hack: If you fill a latex glove with chicken bones and warm pudding it kind of feels like you're holding hands with a girl.— Mike Primavera (@primawesome) March 11, 2016
29.
30.
LIFE HACK: live your life as a hack I am a hack.— Daniel Spenser (@DanSpenser) September 9, 2015
31.
32.
Life hack 1: BTW , have you ever been in a rush & couldn't find shoes???? psssshhhh not a problem !!!! pic.twitter.com/7XlhodtCHa— summer!! (@summerlanier17) August 29, 2016
33.
Life hack: If you put skittles in a bowl and add milk it counts as cereal— Jeff Wysaski (@pleatedjeans) February 4, 2016
34.
35.
ADULT LIFE HACK: don't ask anyone what they're doing for Mother's Day because most people's moms are super dead.— hannah (@TribalSpaceCat) May 9, 2015
36.
Fun Life Hack: when the garbage truck has finished loading your trash and is about to drive away, run outside cackling IT'S YOUR PROBLEM NOW— Keith Bergman (@KeithBBergman) August 29, 2016
37.
Life hack: make everyone think you have perfect pitch by memorizing every piece of music ever— im a computer (@LeBrahmsJames) August 29, 2016
38.
Life hack: if you drink box wine, and aren't able to make it home, blow up the bag and use it as a pillow.— Katie (@katie_mullen_) August 30, 2016
39.
40.
Enough with the life hacks. I don't have time to learn how to save time.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) April 3, 2015