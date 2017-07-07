Advertising
Are you the kind of person who lies awake at night thinking about how to get revenge on an economics professor who made fun of you 15 years ago in front of a class full of people you aren't aren't even friends with on Facebook? I know I am. Does that make me petty? I mean, sure, if you accept the "dictionary" definition of petty. But at least I'm not as petty as the following people, right?
1.
Advertising
2.
3.
4.
5.
Advertising
6.
7.
8.
9.
Advertising
10.
11.
12.
13.
Advertising
14.
15.
16.
17.
Advertising
18.
19.
20.
21.
Advertising
22.
23.
24.
25.
Advertising
26.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.