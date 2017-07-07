Advertising

Are you the kind of person who lies awake at night thinking about how to get revenge on an economics professor who made fun of you 15 years ago in front of a class full of people you aren't aren't even friends with on Facebook? I know I am. Does that make me petty? I mean, sure, if you accept the "dictionary" definition of petty. But at least I'm not as petty as the following people, right?

1.

A grown ass man is mad at his girlfriend at Olive Garden & has made a menu fort pic.twitter.com/9X8CbXiLTI — Adam Howell (@ahow) April 22, 2013

2.

"you wore a wedding dress to my wedding, Das nice, Das wonderful, continue! Can't wait to give birth at your wedding" pic.twitter.com/1xFCA3dy8W — #TheInternSA (@ThaboBluebird) November 13, 2016

3.

4.

Lol my mom has fought with so many of her friends that this picture is just of her w/ a bunch of no headed ladies pic.twitter.com/i1AlH3Troz — Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) December 26, 2014

5.

Can I tell y'all a short story? My neighbor kicked her man out the house. Y'all... why did this man buy the house next door? PETTY SAVAGE 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/PBmn5ZAjz4 — NANA JIBRIL 🌙🏳️‍🌈 (@girlswithtoys) December 10, 2016

6.

My roommates fight over the AC has escalated to passive aggressive fridge notes! Look what my Jamaican roommate said pic.twitter.com/pYtbvXca6D — la loba (@vickto_willy) November 17, 2016

7.

My sister cropped me out of her profile picture with this caption 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/10XKD0tYYV — Enok Kamuanga (@enokkamuanga) December 13, 2016

8.

9.

i think i accidentally started a war w the guys who live above us pic.twitter.com/QzAYrQsdeL — moe (@morgxmarie) December 2, 2016

10.

My flatmate pissed me off so I froze their cutlery into an ice block pic.twitter.com/TDgWhPSIOa — Sully (@CakeLikeBeth) March 3, 2016

11.

Me: he apologized. I should just say okay & let it go.



Other me: bring up that thing that pissed you off 3 weeks ago too. Finish him. pic.twitter.com/21Q06Qhxr4 — Brea Simone (@BreaSimone) November 14, 2016

12.

When your drawing teacher assigns 3 finals so you secretly write "you got me fucked up" in sign language on your final piece pic.twitter.com/XY40MmuiX5 — Shawty Arabia (@LemAli23) December 7, 2016

13.

Blu: Daddy, this girl at school asked me if I know North West, who is North West?



Jay: North West is a direction babygirl, finish your food pic.twitter.com/eAGbXEMdvO — Taqee Bond (@TaqeeBond) October 21, 2016

14.

How your girl wait for you to contact her after she block your number, move across the country, and go into witness protection pic.twitter.com/rcZQ2At5cY — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) October 18, 2016

15.

My sister really made me a bow tie.. OUT OF MY OWN HAIR. it's time to move out pic.twitter.com/UIOvATEh92 — sam (@SFatoh) July 11, 2016

16.

my boyfriend asked me what i wanted to eat & i said i don't know & this what he brings me. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/JQcMQvloED — chef chop👩🏽‍🍳 (@chopstckss) June 28, 2016

17.

A bee is willing to end it's own life just to cause you a tiny amount of pain. I can relate to that level of pettiness. — will weldon (@oldmanweldon) December 4, 2012

18.

19.

I asked my wife if she was going to fix my plate. She walked out of the house laughing. Then she called me from her car to laugh some more. — Xavier (@Rev_Xavier) November 24, 2016

20.

South Korea: don't tell anyone



CNN: ok https://t.co/xwwDbdkgaB — memes (@memeprovider) September 24, 2016

21.

I wanna reach this level of pettiness pic.twitter.com/GGQmCCUU7D — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) March 21, 2016

22.

Joe Biden is the level of petty I aspire to be pic.twitter.com/cHzIiQrmjI — melissa childs ♡ (@mellierenee) November 11, 2016

23.

24.

"you can't just cut people out of your life and act like you never knew them!"



Me: pic.twitter.com/iEF4hyvApw — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) September 8, 2016

25.

I told my mom I went out and she deadass made a meme of herself. pic.twitter.com/5h4XPXxH3j — tunechi tay (@Tayhannon) November 29, 2016

26.

Just realised now that the number this babe gave to me is actually today's date.. 07027092016



I have suffered. — IG; traciouss (@traciouss) September 27, 2016

