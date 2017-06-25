News > Memes
26 Tweets that'll make married people laugh and probably also cry.
140 characters doesn't seem like a lot when it comes to describing your marriage, but these people managed to do it.
1.
Marriage is alright if you like someone coming home and telling you about their day in the middle of your movie— Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) June 1, 2017
2.
Wife: *trying to open a can of tuna* Our can opener is broken.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 2, 2017
Me: So it's a can't opener?
Wife: I can't believe I married you.
3.
Marriage shouldn't require work. It should be effortless like writing a novel or breakdancing.— Justin (@ThePocketJustin) June 4, 2017
4.
Me: I spent HALF as much as YOU usually do on groceries.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) January 9, 2016
Wife: Congratulations.
[2 hours later]
Me: We have nothing to eat in this house.
5.
My wife's been in Homegoods so long she just qualified for medical coverage.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) June 16, 2017
6.
[Me, on my deathbed]— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 23, 2017
Wife: Is that what you're going to wear?
7.
Got a popcorn maker for my wedding (it's my wife. She makes popcorn) pic.twitter.com/gug4Kyxd5O— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) June 9, 2017
8.
Married almost 20 years, my advice to dating couples is to ask this important question What are your feelings on air conditioning in May?— Mary (@AnniemuMary) May 17, 2017
9.
"I could just get Quilted Northern and you can get whatever your brand is," the most married man in Target sighs into speaker phone.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) May 20, 2017
10.
(Going to Wife's Work Party)— The Pale Space Rider (@truegritrumble) June 4, 2017
WIFE: Don't just be quiet like last time.
(Later at Dinner)
ME: Did you know marsupials are not a kind of soup?
11.
Husband: *choking on a curly fry*— Not Sara (@smithsara79) June 5, 2017
Me: *starts panicking* Oh god, oh my GOD! Did you seriously take my last curly fry?!
12.
Husband asked what I want for my bday. Answer: "I'd love some great guacamole!"— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) June 14, 2017
Your 40s lower not just life expectancy, but expectations.
13.
I just googled, "how to get away with killing my husband" on @IMKristenBell phone. Just in case. Now there's a record.— dax shepard (@daxshepard1) May 11, 2015
14.
ME: I'm thinking of getting laser eye surgery— Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) February 16, 2016
WIFE: ok you know you won't be able to shoot lasers out of your eyes though
ME: fuck that then
15.
Don't marry someone before you see them step on a Lego.— Jay (@theshamingofjay) May 9, 2017
16.
My husband's so smart.— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) January 27, 2016
He's prepared for the Apocalypse by leaving pants puddled on the family room floor so he can make a quick exit.
17.
My husband keeps nagging me to get my oil changed, which is ridiculous because I swear I just did that three thousand months ago.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 18, 2017
18.
Let's get married so we can argue about whether or not to throw away a 13-year-old plate.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) May 25, 2017
19.
Husband got excited thinking I was touching myself under the covers but I was actually just opening a Kit Kat I didn't wanna share.— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 30, 2015
20.
Marry your true love so you can always wake up together and say, "Breathe the other way".— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) April 20, 2017
21.
*wife runs back into our house which is on fire*— The Cre Master (@Jmboyd58) April 5, 2017
What are you doing!?
W: I just want to straighten up a little before the firemen get here
22.
Wife: I have clothes for you to try on.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2017
5-year-old: *flops on the floor*
Me: Grow up.
Wife: I have some for you, too.
Me: *also flops*
23.
At least 10% of divorces can be avoided by buying bigger blankets— X Alqee (@Xalqee) July 9, 2012
24.
My husband & I fight by changing the wifi password.— jj hartinger (@jjhartinger) November 18, 2016
25.
WIFE: how does this house get so dirty so fast?— Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) June 1, 2017
ME: *rollerblading through the kitchen while eating some nachos* kids are gross
26.
Me: Want me to go grocery shopping?— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) October 14, 2016
Wife: NO. All you do is text me questions the whole time. I'll do it.
Husbanding level: Expert.