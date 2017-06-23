Advertising

The FBI estimates that there are between 25 and 50 serial killers operating throughout the U.S. at any given time. And while that number might seem relatively small at first glance, when thinking about your safety and the safety of your family, can you ever really be too careful?

Know the signs and report any suspicious activity to the police when you see it. Here are some telltale serial killer behaviors to watch for.

1. Eating ice cream with their teeth.

twitter

2. Opening cereal boxes like this.

reddit

3. Oh and speaking of cereal, be on the lookout for them pouring the milk in first like a f**king sociopath.

reddit

4. Doing this to a perfectly good banana.

twitter

5. Or doing this to a perfectly good pizza.

twitter

6. Eating Pringles like this.

twitter

7. Eating a pie like this.

twitter

8. Carrying pizza like this...

twitter

9. And/or eating pizza like this.

twitter

10. Doing this to a Kit Kat bar.

twitter

11. Eating their sushi like this.

twitter

12. Eating a banana like this (with or without ketchup.)

twitter

13. Doing this with an Oreo.

twitter

14. Eating a hotdog like this.

twitter

15. "Eating" pancakes like this.

twitter

16. Cramming Pop Tarts into their mouths two at a time.

twitter

17. Leaving their forks stuck in the syrup.

twitter

18. Doing this to a carrot.

twitter

19. Eating a burrito like this:

twitter

20. Eating French Fries with the ketchup on top.

twitter

21. Doing this.

twitter

22. Or this.

twitter

23. Eating a kiwi like this.

twitter

24. Eating JUST the crust.

twitter

25. Eating string cheese like this...

twitter

26. Or like this.

twitter

27. Making this recipe.

twitter

28. Doing whatever the hell this is.

twitter

