News > Memes
News > Memes
28 things only a serial killer would do.
Filed by Jason Mustian | Jun 23, 2017 @ 8:29am
MORE
27KShares
Advertising
The FBI estimates that there are between 25 and 50 serial killers operating throughout the U.S. at any given time. And while that number might seem relatively small at first glance, when thinking about your safety and the safety of your family, can you ever really be too careful?
Know the signs and report any suspicious activity to the police when you see it. Here are some telltale serial killer behaviors to watch for.
1. Eating ice cream with their teeth.
2. Opening cereal boxes like this.
Advertising
3. Oh and speaking of cereal, be on the lookout for them pouring the milk in first like a f**king sociopath.
4. Doing this to a perfectly good banana.
5. Or doing this to a perfectly good pizza.
6. Eating Pringles like this.
Advertising
7. Eating a pie like this.
8. Carrying pizza like this...
9. And/or eating pizza like this.
10. Doing this to a Kit Kat bar.
Advertising
11. Eating their sushi like this.
12. Eating a banana like this (with or without ketchup.)
13. Doing this with an Oreo.
14. Eating a hotdog like this.
Advertising
15. "Eating" pancakes like this.
16. Cramming Pop Tarts into their mouths two at a time.
17. Leaving their forks stuck in the syrup.
18. Doing this to a carrot.
Advertising
19. Eating a burrito like this:
20. Eating French Fries with the ketchup on top.
21. Doing this.
22. Or this.
Advertising
23. Eating a kiwi like this.
24. Eating JUST the crust.
25. Eating string cheese like this...
26. Or like this.
Advertising
27. Making this recipe.
28. Doing whatever the hell this is.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.
MORE
27KShares
MORE
27KShares
Advertising
More
SMSSMS
MessengerShare on Messenger
Google+Share on Google+