31 senior quotes the class of 2017 somehow got away with.
I distinctly remember our senior quotes being rejected if there was any semblance of a secret message, off-color joke or drug reference contained in them. In fact, someone tried to work Beatles lyrics (pretty sure it was "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," but don't senior quote me on it ) into their quote and they got rejected because the principal thought that song was about crystal meth. Guess times have changed. Either that or teachers just DGAF anymore. Probably a combination of both.
1.
2.
3.
ANSA CAME THRU BUT YEAH SENIOR QUOTE OR WHATEVER pic.twitter.com/9Da79XngGk— Diana (@dhepthaa) May 12, 2017
4.
5.
@Aj_Leiba99 senior quote literally raps up my entire high school years 🤷♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/LDfIBs9sHq— Red✨ (@jalajicole1) May 12, 2017
6.
#SeniorQuote 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/p5P7becS1Q— Omotola (@T_Omotinugbon) May 13, 2017
7.
Greatest senior quote I've ever seen😭😹😹 pic.twitter.com/G0I50SZ0tW— miri (@mendozAcity) May 12, 2017
8.
9.
10.
this is so great, i love my school pic.twitter.com/kmNYOu5qs1— shenae (@sshenizzle) May 20, 2017
11.
Senior Quote (Switched the names tho) @TiaMowry @TameraMowryTwo pic.twitter.com/9r5zPW2QH9— kamilll. (@LoveDance_Kamil) May 5, 2017
12.
13.
Definitely my child 😏 #seniorquote #myfavoritedaughter #makessensetome
14.
15.
16.
Can we just all take a moment to look at Sams senior quote.... pic.twitter.com/Tfghz2tghC— Hannah Teehee (@hanteehee) May 12, 2017
17.
most accurate senior quote of all time pic.twitter.com/aLGQa9qtOL— Definitely A Douche (@DefinitelyaDbag) May 7, 2017
18.
I'm pretty satisfied with my senior quote ! 😂😭😭👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DpaW247aCG— charlerm (@FinestCharliee) May 16, 2017
19.
This girl's senior quote wins pic.twitter.com/33d9MWg7UI— Girl Tweets (@TheGirlMsgs) May 12, 2017
20.
Lowkey didn't like my senior picture... but my senior quote though... pic.twitter.com/qhFk9HwZmM— aries bby (@fernandamxo) May 10, 2017
21.
22.
the best senior quote as of today pic.twitter.com/593I9P1kW4— tay g (@taylorashly02) May 9, 2017
23.
24.
So this was somebody's senior quote 😭 pic.twitter.com/PO71I3Bt96— Bry's Wife💍 (@tsunamikira) May 8, 2017
25.
26.
27.
peep my senior quote 🤧🤔🏳️🌈❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/CQJa0F82Nu— Stanley Yip 🏳️🌈 (@_stanleyyip) May 10, 2017
28.
Senior Philharmonic Bassist Logan Para for the WIN on the Senior Yearbook Quote!#HeBeatCancer #TeamLogan pic.twitter.com/1cr9t1WxEA— Dean Westman (@avonorchestra) May 19, 2017