Advertising

I distinctly remember our senior quotes being rejected if there was any semblance of a secret message, off-color joke or drug reference contained in them. In fact, someone tried to work Beatles lyrics (pretty sure it was "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," but don't senior quote me on it ) into their quote and they got rejected because the principal thought that song was about crystal meth. Guess times have changed. Either that or teachers just DGAF anymore. Probably a combination of both.

1.

Advertising

2.

reddit

3.

ANSA CAME THRU BUT YEAH SENIOR QUOTE OR WHATEVER pic.twitter.com/9Da79XngGk — Diana (@dhepthaa) May 12, 2017

4.

twitter

5.

@Aj_Leiba99 senior quote literally raps up my entire high school years 🤷‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/LDfIBs9sHq — Red✨ (@jalajicole1) May 12, 2017

6.

Advertising

7.

Greatest senior quote I've ever seen😭😹😹 pic.twitter.com/G0I50SZ0tW — miri (@mendozAcity) May 12, 2017

8.

reddit

9.

buzzfeed

10.

this is so great, i love my school pic.twitter.com/kmNYOu5qs1 — shenae (@sshenizzle) May 20, 2017

11.

Advertising

12.

13.

Definitely my child 😏 #seniorquote #myfavoritedaughter #makessensetome A post shared by Kim Allen (@kallenedu) on May 18, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

14.

reddit

15.

reddit

16.

Can we just all take a moment to look at Sams senior quote.... pic.twitter.com/Tfghz2tghC — Hannah Teehee (@hanteehee) May 12, 2017

Advertising

17.

most accurate senior quote of all time pic.twitter.com/aLGQa9qtOL — Definitely A Douche (@DefinitelyaDbag) May 7, 2017

18.

I'm pretty satisfied with my senior quote ! 😂😭😭👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DpaW247aCG — charlerm (@FinestCharliee) May 16, 2017

19.

This girl's senior quote wins pic.twitter.com/33d9MWg7UI — Girl Tweets (@TheGirlMsgs) May 12, 2017

20.

Lowkey didn't like my senior picture... but my senior quote though... pic.twitter.com/qhFk9HwZmM — aries bby (@fernandamxo) May 10, 2017

21.

reddit

22.

the best senior quote as of today pic.twitter.com/593I9P1kW4 — tay g (@taylorashly02) May 9, 2017

Advertising

23.

reddit

24.

So this was somebody's senior quote 😭 pic.twitter.com/PO71I3Bt96 — Bry's Wife💍 (@tsunamikira) May 8, 2017

25.

#seniorquote #gem A post shared by KaiLee Brown (@kaileebrown_13) on May 10, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

26.

reddit

27.

peep my senior quote 🤧🤔🏳️‍🌈❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/CQJa0F82Nu — Stanley Yip 🏳️‍🌈 (@_stanleyyip) May 10, 2017

Advertising

28.

Senior Philharmonic Bassist Logan Para for the WIN on the Senior Yearbook Quote!#HeBeatCancer #TeamLogan pic.twitter.com/1cr9t1WxEA — Dean Westman (@avonorchestra) May 19, 2017

29.

buzzfeed

30.

reddit

31.

reddit

Advertising

You May Or May Not Also Like: 26 Times Art History Was Basically You.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.