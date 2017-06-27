Advertising

Who says year end lists have to wait until the end of the year? 2017 is officially half over (July 1, to be exact) and it's certainly been an, umm, interesting semi-year. From Trump taking office and being a general POS to creepy dudes looking for hot young Coachella companions to teachers trolling their students and going viral, the Internet has not failed to deliver. Over the next few days Someecards will be revisiting the best of the best that 2017½ had to offer.

Up now:

Meme game has been strong this year. Here are all the new memes we've seen.

Advertising

1.

2.

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

8.

Advertising

9.

10.

11.

12.

Advertising

13.

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-06/21/16/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/anigif_sub-buzz-23361-1498078604-1.gif

19.

20.

21.

Advertising

22.

23.

24.

25.

Advertising

26.

27.

28.

29.

Advertising

30.

31.

32.

33.

Advertising

34.

35.

36.

37.

Advertising

38.

39.

40.

41.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.