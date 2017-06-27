Advertising

Who says year end lists have to wait until the end of the year? 2017 is officially half over (July 1, to be exact) and it's certainly been an, umm, interesting semi-year. From Trump taking office and being a general POS to creepy dudes looking for hot young Coachella companions to teachers trolling their students and going viral, the Internet has not failed to deliver. Over the next few days Someecards will be revisiting the best of the best that 2017½ had to offer.

Up now:

Meme game has been strong this year. Here are all the new memes we've seen.

1.

My friends: Do you have to be so dramatic?

Me: pic.twitter.com/2yM7V7Ngt4 — Milk&Honey🐝 (@jeniece_es) January 8, 2017

2.

How Italians drink coffee pic.twitter.com/RYWE2Zems4 — Donny Drama (@donny_drama) March 13, 2017

3.

They changed the Hollywood sign again.. pic.twitter.com/r6pgFCIrgg — nick erwin (@necksosa) January 3, 2017

4.

5.

church signs are getting out of hand 😂 "cash God inside, howbow dah?" pic.twitter.com/Bku138XFCu — ㅤㅤㅤ (@intomeechie) January 26, 2017

6.

U can't be broke if u don't check ur bank account pic.twitter.com/mcu9yAOidp — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) January 25, 2017

7.

Her: wow you got a good job, you single, you dont play games, and you got your own place. Like whats wrong with you.



Me: I'm 5'7



Her pic.twitter.com/EcTpPulgcF — Sith Lord Trell (@iTrap4TheHokage) February 17, 2017

8.

9.

banker: welcome to Chase bank



student athlete: Chase?😂 the only thing i'm chasing🏃🏽😈is my dreams💭✊🏽keep grinding 💯RIP grandma👵🏼Romans 8:1🙏🏼 — meme god (@MEMESG0D) March 13, 2017

10.

I had to grind for this view pic.twitter.com/DFKACOPaRb — meme god (@MEMESG0D) March 18, 2017

11.

12.

me: *buys something*

bank account: *removes the money from my account*

me: welcome to your tape — childish sadbino (@datassque) April 12, 2017

13.

made my crush a lil playlist 🤗💕 pic.twitter.com/VnGaEDa7RX — Gráinne (@wholegrainne) April 20, 2017

14.

mcdonald's: "our ice cream machine broke"

me: "oUR eyeZ kreeM muhSheen broKe" pic.twitter.com/8UY4aOzo40 — BLACKSTEPFATHER (@ZEPHANIIIAH) May 8, 2017

15.

oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illuminati kind of way pic.twitter.com/Q2Ue2FBi6l — shrill 🇺🇸🌲🏀 (@theshrillest) May 21, 2017

16.

it’s scientifically proven pic.twitter.com/5rTZ3HkrJd — Black People Vines (@BIackPplVids) May 31, 2017

17.

18.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-06/21/16/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/anigif_sub-buzz-23361-1498078604-1.gif

19.

20.

WHAT IN STANDARD DEVIATION pic.twitter.com/lcmMmZYqyt — Drew (@drew_gustafson) February 25, 2017

21.

Winnie the Pooh is dope a'f. pic.twitter.com/MrGvS1LU1E — Zenito Buazo (@tiernanlepper) January 29, 2017

22.

HE DID NOT DESERVE HER! SHE DID EVERYTHING RIGHT AND HE DIDNT CARE ABOUT HER. HE WAS HER BEST FRIEND & SHE STILL GOT TREATED SO BAD #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/lbEFYbikbF — Not Ashley Joyner (@ItsAshleyJoyner) February 16, 2017

23.

24.

25.

When there's 30 seconds left and someone on Chopped tries to make a vinaigrette pic.twitter.com/rOwHQtRQwW — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) March 22, 2017

26.

1962: I bet we'll have flying cars in the future!!



2017: pic.twitter.com/5MvPJbCsvx — Tom Vellner (@tomgvellner) April 25, 2017

27.

Pregnancy tests will now have stories pic.twitter.com/CwNWNSB1Qd — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) April 5, 2017

28.

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



My names Asahd your probably wondering how I got here....I am too pic.twitter.com/ZyZaJmlt53 — Nosa Isabor (@NosaIsabor) March 17, 2017

29.

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

30.

I cannot stop laughing at this bird. This bird doesn't believe shit about you 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0dlg99c9DC — Nik (@HoneyBadger10) April 24, 2017

31.

8. the babadook is my favorite lgbt movie pic.twitter.com/dxCtyf9Kib — ana (@betsywoIfe) May 31, 2017

32.

Just me, in a RompHim, with a fidget spinner, and a grande Unicorn Latte. That's what I want the world to remember about 2017. — Myke (@MikeWehner) May 15, 2017

33.

bullying in 2017:



MY FIDGET SPINNER SPINS FASTER THAN URS LOSER — lil egg (@eggsbruh) May 14, 2017

34.

Man-bun Ken doll just interrupted me to tell me that Bernie would have won. pic.twitter.com/Mnu8pAXV7F — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017

35.

"Now bitch you know I ain't one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me let's be clear on THAT" pic.twitter.com/Xl2x3D0hft — Wild Thot (@shookshack) June 16, 2017

36.

You paid $12k to go see Blink-182 headlined festival hosted by Ja Rule in 2017?!?!?!?!? #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/QcYj2z67vf — Meaks (@MeaksB) April 28, 2017

37.

What Redbone would sound like while you're making out in the bathroom of a house party pic.twitter.com/1X4T7jFvZc — chloé (@chloestixx) May 14, 2017

38.

We're all living in 2017 while this man is living in 3017 pic.twitter.com/S5ZqoNuUO4 — Ovais Sheikh (@OvaisBowss) June 10, 2017

39.

40.

GOSLING: I saved jazz music. pic.twitter.com/iUWbUqTbjk — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) February 27, 2017

41.

walk into the club like pic.twitter.com/Dp4rcdI0pj — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) March 10, 2017

