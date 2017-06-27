News > Memes
41 of the most important memes of 2017 ½
Who says year end lists have to wait until the end of the year? 2017 is officially half over (July 1, to be exact) and it's certainly been an, umm, interesting semi-year. From Trump taking office and being a general POS to creepy dudes looking for hot young Coachella companions to teachers trolling their students and going viral, the Internet has not failed to deliver. Over the next few days Someecards will be revisiting the best of the best that 2017½ had to offer.
Meme game has been strong this year. Here are all the new memes we've seen.
1.
My friends: Do you have to be so dramatic?— Milk&Honey🐝 (@jeniece_es) January 8, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/2yM7V7Ngt4
2.
How Italians drink coffee pic.twitter.com/RYWE2Zems4— Donny Drama (@donny_drama) March 13, 2017
3.
They changed the Hollywood sign again.. pic.twitter.com/r6pgFCIrgg— nick erwin (@necksosa) January 3, 2017
4.
5.
church signs are getting out of hand 😂 "cash God inside, howbow dah?" pic.twitter.com/Bku138XFCu— ㅤㅤㅤ (@intomeechie) January 26, 2017
6.
U can't be broke if u don't check ur bank account pic.twitter.com/mcu9yAOidp— FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) January 25, 2017
7.
Her: wow you got a good job, you single, you dont play games, and you got your own place. Like whats wrong with you.— Sith Lord Trell (@iTrap4TheHokage) February 17, 2017
Me: I'm 5'7
Her pic.twitter.com/EcTpPulgcF
8.
9.
banker: welcome to Chase bank— meme god (@MEMESG0D) March 13, 2017
student athlete: Chase?😂 the only thing i'm chasing🏃🏽😈is my dreams💭✊🏽keep grinding 💯RIP grandma👵🏼Romans 8:1🙏🏼
10.
I had to grind for this view pic.twitter.com/DFKACOPaRb— meme god (@MEMESG0D) March 18, 2017
11.
12.
me: *buys something*— childish sadbino (@datassque) April 12, 2017
bank account: *removes the money from my account*
me: welcome to your tape
13.
made my crush a lil playlist 🤗💕 pic.twitter.com/VnGaEDa7RX— Gráinne (@wholegrainne) April 20, 2017
14.
mcdonald's: "our ice cream machine broke"— BLACKSTEPFATHER (@ZEPHANIIIAH) May 8, 2017
me: "oUR eyeZ kreeM muhSheen broKe" pic.twitter.com/8UY4aOzo40
15.
oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illuminati kind of way pic.twitter.com/Q2Ue2FBi6l— shrill 🇺🇸🌲🏀 (@theshrillest) May 21, 2017
16.
it’s scientifically proven pic.twitter.com/5rTZ3HkrJd— Black People Vines (@BIackPplVids) May 31, 2017
17.
18.
19.
January 20, 2017
20.
WHAT IN STANDARD DEVIATION pic.twitter.com/lcmMmZYqyt— Drew (@drew_gustafson) February 25, 2017
21.
Winnie the Pooh is dope a'f. pic.twitter.com/MrGvS1LU1E— Zenito Buazo (@tiernanlepper) January 29, 2017
22.
HE DID NOT DESERVE HER! SHE DID EVERYTHING RIGHT AND HE DIDNT CARE ABOUT HER. HE WAS HER BEST FRIEND & SHE STILL GOT TREATED SO BAD #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/lbEFYbikbF— Not Ashley Joyner (@ItsAshleyJoyner) February 16, 2017
23.
24.
25.
When there's 30 seconds left and someone on Chopped tries to make a vinaigrette pic.twitter.com/rOwHQtRQwW— Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) March 22, 2017
26.
1962: I bet we'll have flying cars in the future!!— Tom Vellner (@tomgvellner) April 25, 2017
2017: pic.twitter.com/5MvPJbCsvx
27.
Pregnancy tests will now have stories pic.twitter.com/CwNWNSB1Qd— Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) April 5, 2017
28.
*record scratch*— Nosa Isabor (@NosaIsabor) March 17, 2017
*freeze frame*
My names Asahd your probably wondering how I got here....I am too pic.twitter.com/ZyZaJmlt53
29.
"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa— blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017
30.
I cannot stop laughing at this bird. This bird doesn't believe shit about you 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0dlg99c9DC— Nik (@HoneyBadger10) April 24, 2017
31.
8. the babadook is my favorite lgbt movie pic.twitter.com/dxCtyf9Kib— ana (@betsywoIfe) May 31, 2017
32.
Just me, in a RompHim, with a fidget spinner, and a grande Unicorn Latte. That's what I want the world to remember about 2017.— Myke (@MikeWehner) May 15, 2017
33.
bullying in 2017:— lil egg (@eggsbruh) May 14, 2017
MY FIDGET SPINNER SPINS FASTER THAN URS LOSER
34.
Man-bun Ken doll just interrupted me to tell me that Bernie would have won. pic.twitter.com/Mnu8pAXV7F— summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017
35.
"Now bitch you know I ain't one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me let's be clear on THAT" pic.twitter.com/Xl2x3D0hft— Wild Thot (@shookshack) June 16, 2017
36.
You paid $12k to go see Blink-182 headlined festival hosted by Ja Rule in 2017?!?!?!?!? #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/QcYj2z67vf— Meaks (@MeaksB) April 28, 2017
37.
What Redbone would sound like while you're making out in the bathroom of a house party pic.twitter.com/1X4T7jFvZc— chloé (@chloestixx) May 14, 2017
38.
We're all living in 2017 while this man is living in 3017 pic.twitter.com/S5ZqoNuUO4— Ovais Sheikh (@OvaisBowss) June 10, 2017
39.
"The floor is lava"— 💕 (@Princessofwifi) June 2, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/iI0gh4NN32
40.
GOSLING: I saved jazz music. pic.twitter.com/iUWbUqTbjk— Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) February 27, 2017
41.
walk into the club like pic.twitter.com/Dp4rcdI0pj— Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) March 10, 2017