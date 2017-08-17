Following the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this past Friday, many cities have been taking down Confederate monuments. Confederate monuments are problematic because they represent people who fought to keep the institution of slavery alive. ICYMI in your middle school history class, the whole point of the Civil War was to figure out if slavery should remain legal—and the Confederates were all for keeping it legal. (Spoiler alert: they lost.)
Thursday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted his thoughts on the matter.
In response, the internet turned Trump's words into a new meme that will hopefully help him realize that no, Confederate monuments are not beautiful.
Wow, America truly holds so many "beautiful statues and monuments."