Following the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this past Friday, many cities have been taking down Confederate monuments. Confederate monuments are problematic because they represent people who fought to keep the institution of slavery alive. ICYMI in your middle school history class, the whole point of the Civil War was to figure out if slavery should remain legal—and the Confederates were all for keeping it legal. (Spoiler alert: they lost.)

Thursday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted his thoughts on the matter.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

In response, the internet turned Trump's words into a new meme that will hopefully help him realize that no, Confederate monuments are not beautiful.

Wow, America truly holds so many "beautiful statues and monuments."

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/vyegCSwex0 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 17, 2017

sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments pic.twitter.com/IeXXNKNv4J — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/MpPLBZD4vC — Kieran Devlin (@NoNotThatDevlin) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments pic.twitter.com/vzA78WDUbf — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/V5YJ7MG3lM — Drew Brown (@brewdrown) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/8K4IzCPz7J — Kari R. (@hemogoblins) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/CIwbFddoTL — a bad idiot (@markclapham) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/DYDiagUmpn — y'all bred raptors? (@jurassicporkk) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments pic.twitter.com/LUXuD2x4Mt — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) August 17, 2017

sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments pic.twitter.com/L0AsUoIg46 — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments pic.twitter.com/RokC3lEdG1 — Thick Wife Emailer (@PraxisKenzie) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/Reen4nunhh — Justin Yang (@justin_yang) August 17, 2017

