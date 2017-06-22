News > Memes
36 memes Jesus isn't gonna be happy you laughed at.
Look, sex is a natural, but it's also a filthy, filthy sin and if you laugh at any of these memes, you're going to hell. Sorry!
1.
2.
3.
{Goes to buy Virgin Airlines ticket}— Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) January 8, 2015
"Can I buy one even if I've done sex?"
Um. Yes sir
"Cause I have"
Okay
"I've done all of it"
Please go
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Me: Netflix & chill?— David Hughes (@david8hughes) September 15, 2015
Her: sure
[later that night]
Her: so you don't have Netflix?
Me [pulling out 20 condoms]: I don't have chill either
10.
11.
yall dont think i read replies to my tweets huh? in my mentions like "choke me daddy". is that funny to you beth pic.twitter.com/Y0MzGsjRi5— jake (@callmeshitto) September 14, 2016
12.
13.
14.
sex lit and that but this feeling is some next level shit pic.twitter.com/EctRKPcUAt— XXXSebsation (@LoveNoPutas) January 3, 2016
15.
16.
17.
when he says he's got the girth & he do pic.twitter.com/qlScAUPOcA— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 23, 2016
18.
19.
[court]— Jon (@ArfMeasures) July 25, 2016
ME: Between 10 & 11 p.m. I was having sex
JUDGE: Who are you? You're not even in this trial
M: I know, I just want it on record
20.
21.
22.
23.
There's not a day that goes by where I don't think about that Backstreet Boy asking his pals, "am I sexual?" & they're like, "yeah."— Rob Fee (@robfee) October 4, 2016
24.
25.
26.
27.
October 16, 2016
28.
29.
30.
I don't think you should fake orgasm. But if you do, a pretty convincing face is "scandalized by the price of a $17 wedge of cheese."— Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) October 16, 2013
31.
yeah that's why I do it so much pic.twitter.com/Zlpd7uJxsu— Reptilia (@maaaaaadiison) October 17, 2016
32.
33.
When he putting the condom on and you just waiting there like 😂 pic.twitter.com/yGzpiaWidW— aj (@ReaIAaron) May 19, 2016
34.
35.
Ex: You can block my number but you can't unsuck my dick— strawberry jam 🍓 (@lizardrey74) January 13, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/pJ8Gu9HuyJ
36.
