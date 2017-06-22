Advertising

Look, sex is a natural, but it's also a filthy, filthy sin and if you laugh at any of these memes, you're going to hell. Sorry!

1.

twitter

2.

twitter

3.

{Goes to buy Virgin Airlines ticket}

"Can I buy one even if I've done sex?"

Um. Yes sir

"Cause I have"

Okay

"I've done all of it"

Please go — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) January 8, 2015

4.

tumblr

5.

tumblr

6.

tumblr

7.

twitter

8.

tumblr

9.

Me: Netflix & chill?

Her: sure

[later that night]

Her: so you don't have Netflix?

Me [pulling out 20 condoms]: I don't have chill either — David Hughes (@david8hughes) September 15, 2015

10.

tumblr

11.

yall dont think i read replies to my tweets huh? in my mentions like "choke me daddy". is that funny to you beth pic.twitter.com/Y0MzGsjRi5 — jake (@callmeshitto) September 14, 2016

12.

tumblr

13.

tumblr

14.

sex lit and that but this feeling is some next level shit pic.twitter.com/EctRKPcUAt — XXXSebsation (@LoveNoPutas) January 3, 2016

15.

reddit

16.

tumblr

17.

when he says he's got the girth & he do pic.twitter.com/qlScAUPOcA — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 23, 2016

18.

tumblr

19.

[court]

ME: Between 10 & 11 p.m. I was having sex

JUDGE: Who are you? You're not even in this trial

M: I know, I just want it on record — Jon (@ArfMeasures) July 25, 2016

20.

tumblr

21.

twitter

22.

tumblr

23.

There's not a day that goes by where I don't think about that Backstreet Boy asking his pals, "am I sexual?" & they're like, "yeah." — Rob Fee (@robfee) October 4, 2016

24.

tumblr

25.

tumblr

26.

tumblr

27.

28.

tumblr

29.

tumblr

30.

I don't think you should fake orgasm. But if you do, a pretty convincing face is "scandalized by the price of a $17 wedge of cheese." — Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) October 16, 2013

31.

yeah that's why I do it so much pic.twitter.com/Zlpd7uJxsu — Reptilia (@maaaaaadiison) October 17, 2016

32.

twitter

33.

When he putting the condom on and you just waiting there like 😂 pic.twitter.com/yGzpiaWidW — aj (@ReaIAaron) May 19, 2016

34.

tumblr

35.

Ex: You can block my number but you can't unsuck my dick

Me: pic.twitter.com/pJ8Gu9HuyJ — strawberry jam 🍓 (@lizardrey74) January 13, 2017

36.

twitter

