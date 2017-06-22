News > Memes
News > Memes
45 people who don't deserve to have Facebook accounts.
Filed by Jason Mustian | Jun 22, 2017 @ 6:10pm
MORE
52.6KShares
Advertising
I get that Facebook has to make money, and that in order to do that they need as many users on their platform as possible, but come on? Does EVERYONE need to access? I don't think so. In fact, I think it would be best for us if some people just deleted there accounts immediately. Point in case:
1.
2.
Advertising
3.
4.
5.
6.
Advertising
7.
8.
9.
10.
Advertising
11.
12.
13.
14.
Advertising
15.
16.
17.
18.
Advertising
19.
20.
21.
22.
Advertising
23.
24.
25.
26.
Advertising
27.
28.
29.
30.
Advertising
31.
32.
33.
34.
Advertising
35.
36.
37.
38.
Advertising
39.
40.
41.
42.
Advertising
43.
44.
45.
You May Or May Not Also Like: 100 People Who Got Called The F**k Out For Their Bulls**t
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.
MORE
52.6KShares
MORE
52.6KShares
Advertising
More
SMSSMS
MessengerShare on Messenger
Google+Share on Google+