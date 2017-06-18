Advertising
When he's not busy yelling at you for touching the thermostat or for majoring in "Literary Studies" (and using air quotes when referring to it), dad is off doing any number of other dad things, all of which pretty much make you just sigh and say "Jesus Christ, Dad." In honor of Father's Day, here are just a few of things he's probably done to make you sigh.
1. He's tried to seem hip with the lingo, but failed miserably.
2. He's made "dad jokes" at completely inappropriate times.
3. He's reached epic levels of aggressive to get you to stop adjusting the A/C.
4. He's been pretty helpful when it comes to getting mom to do stuff.
5. He's made this joke.
6. And he's gone into his woodshed and spent and entire Saturday crafting this joke.
7. He's forgotten that the sock + sandal combo isn't ideal for even tan lines.
8. He's reminded you who pays the bills around here.
9. He's reminded you that he's the one in charge, not you.
10. He's practiced "tough love" with you.
11. He's tried his best to take pictures correctly on his phone, bless his heart.
12. He's made sure you're up to date on the news.
13. He's gotten you a last minute gift.
14. He's really tried to connect with you on your level.
15. He's roasted you with one of his dad jokes.
16. He's tried his best to help out around the house.
17. He's made you groan at least a million times.
18. He's sent some pretty strange texts.
19. A lot of strange texts.
20. He's taught you what you really need to know.
21. He's found his own life hacks.
22. He's refused to let things go.
23. He's tried to be that "cool dad" who drinks and/or does drugs with his kids.
24. Again, he's managed to fit a dad joke into a situation that doesn't remotely call for one.
25. He's gotten lost completely in his own world, no matter what is going on around him.
