Salt Bae is up to his old tricks again. The Turkish chef responsible for giving us a way to express that feeling when you add a bit *extra* in life just voted in a Turkish referendum in exactly the way you'd expect.

İşlem tamam#saltbae #saltlife #salt A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

What a strange thing, for the subject of an accidental viral meme to start doing an impression of himself on purpose. It almost feels a bit hollow to become a caricature of oneself instead of simply appreciating the brief wave of fame and then letting it subside. "Stop clinging to it," I think, wishing his ego the ability to let fame fade. But alas, we always want more.

And here I am, writing a post about it, perpetuating Salt Bae's stretch of internet fame, giving him what he wanted, which, in truth, we all want: to be loved, to be remembered.

Adding a little Caucasian to your cv before sending it off pic.twitter.com/VAwoCTCLQO — THELMZKITCHEN (@thelmzkitchen) January 8, 2017

Never forget.

