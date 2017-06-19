News > Memes
News > Memes
23 memes we dare you to tag your ex in and say nothing.
Filed by Jason Mustian | Jun 19, 2017 @ 4:08pm
MORE
33.8KShares
Advertising
Ever daydream about the perfect way to tell off one of your exes? Me too! Almost as much as I daydream about telling off my co-workers! Well, now's your opportunity to call them out for their bulls**t, on Facebook where everyone can see.
Come on. Don't be a wimp. Do it!
1.
2.
Advertising
3.
4.
5.
6.
Advertising
7.
8.
9.
10.
Advertising
11.
12.
WHO IS MY EX-GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/XsR838zFIF— chet porter (@chetporter) June 10, 2014
13.
14.
When you see Mariah Carey is charging her ex an inconvenience fee for $50 mil and you start thinking of how inconvenient all your ex's were. pic.twitter.com/fch2LAvvhz— Woke Mommie🗣 (@_xoxomari_) October 29, 2016
Advertising
15.
When ur ex is an eyeshadow pic.twitter.com/8xNHdy5MIf— Perfect Boyfriend (@WhennBoys) March 2, 2016
16.
17.
18.
"i miss my ex" pic.twitter.com/BJFyduQo6n— ㅤ (@emotionaIbrat) November 21, 2016
19.
Advertising
20.
21.
22.
23.
Advertising
You May Or May Not Also Like: 37 Pictures You Should Definitely See If You're Thinking About Cheating.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.
MORE
33.8KShares
MORE
33.8KShares
Advertising
More
SMSSMS
MessengerShare on Messenger
Google+Share on Google+