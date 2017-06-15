Advertising

1. That time you wrote "your" instead of "you're" on Facebook.

reddit

2. Every time you went to Chipotle.

reddit

3. When rent was due and you bought this for your cat and now you don't have enough to pay rent.

reddit

4. Every time you try a new coffee shop.

reddit
Advertising

5. That time your kid repeated something bad you said about your mother-in-law, to your mother-in-law.

reddit

6. Every time you tried to show off to someone you like.

reddit

7. That time you thought camping would be fun, but then learned you'd have to do it without looking at your phone.

reddit

8. Every time he invited you over to "watch a movie."

reddit
Advertising

9. That time you got a little too sexy.

reddit

10. That time you tried to fight that guy in the bar even though he was twice your size and you've never been in a fight.

reddit

11. Every time you saw the read receipt but no reply.

reddit

12. That time you thought you heard your name being uttered in the next room, so you popped in.

reddit
Advertising

13. Every time your jam comes on.

reddit

14. That time he tried to to convince you how good Battlestar Galactica is.

reddit

15. Every time you've ever gotten drunk.

reddit

16. Every time they told you not to do something.

reddit
Advertising

17. That time she asked what "Brazzers" was.

reddit

18. Every time a magazine made you feel bad about your body.

9gag

19. That time you had a three hour chat about whether your ex was hotter than your current girlfriend.

someecards

20. Every time you came out of a company wide meeting.

reddit
Advertising

21. That time you didn't have to pretend to be 37-year-old Utah resident "Edward O'Houlihan" anymore.

reddit

22. That time you realized you should have majored in business like your dad told you to.

reddit

23. Every time you're hanging with your friends, getting lit.

reddit

24. That time you tried a YouTube tutorial.

reddit
Advertising

25. Every time you're trying to get one more $4 top shelf Margarita.

reddit

26. Every time someone tries to convince that Bernie would have won.

reddit

You May Or May Not Also Like: 37 Pictures You Should Definitely See If You're Thinking About Cheating

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.