I certainly had no silver spoons growing up. Actually, spoons, in general, were limited to the set of 4 my parents got for their wedding, so at least in contemporary American terms, you could say we were poor as dirt. If your childhood was anything like mine, you'll probably recognize a few of these.

#GrowingUpPoor when its hot af and your mom says turn off the a/c so the bill don't run up pic.twitter.com/qrZNvQ0K3b — Dinae (@DinaeVonte) July 21, 2015

#GrowingUpPoor making lemonade at restaurants cause your momma got everyone water 😂🍋 pic.twitter.com/UVzHXVl0OY — nah b (@RennaJedmond) July 22, 2015

#GrowingUpPoor when u heard u could get a small fry with ur dollar menu sandwich it was the best day ever pic.twitter.com/USlfVHhLNx — BUY DANGEROUS WOMAN (@jcsmoonlight) July 21, 2015

When this is all you had for saturday morning #GrowingUpPoor pic.twitter.com/HnENbVItNL — austin.tx (@kalishkonov_47) July 23, 2015

#1stworldproblems #growinguppoor #funny A post shared by Patrice (@jp02130) on Apr 28, 2014 at 9:39am PDT

#GrowingUpPoor

having to put water in an almost empty soap bottle pic.twitter.com/IcCMx3deqm — $poiled. (@madrizzyy) July 21, 2015

#GrowingUpPoor when the only pool time you had in the summer was your mom's laundry tin pic.twitter.com/mdxQcPO2Ao — Soy Ave Fenix (@AveFenixSoy) July 19, 2015

#GrowingUpPoor you don't know the struggle till you've had a thirst rockers in your fridge pic.twitter.com/U65qzf8dIN — Sheeba washington (@sheebadonkey) July 21, 2015

#GrowingUpPoor always hammy downs, so I had to make my clothes work pic.twitter.com/gagf2oSYhu — Nick Shaw (@ShawNick14) July 18, 2015

when ur mum couldn't afford Vans & u had to wear these #GrowingUpPoor pic.twitter.com/ZEXkVqLXCh — Lew (@CARAMELTEEN) July 25, 2015

Me when people would say "just ask your mom for money" #GrowingUpPoor http://t.co/O9myW2zVDv — Pat (@Badasszavier_) July 21, 2015

#GrowingUpPoor when you had to buy dollar tree dolls cuz Barbie's were too expensive pic.twitter.com/DqJHqSF2yB — sidaddy (@sbroookz) July 19, 2015

"I relate to #GrowingUpPoor & #GrowingUpSpoiled, my parents didnt have money but I SOMEHOW always got what I wanted!" pic.twitter.com/7tWJrOOUVA — usagi tsukino Ⓥ (@orbispark) July 21, 2015

When your mom makes powdered milk in the real milk jug and you take a big swig #growinguppoor pic.twitter.com/2wsF5eQO7z — Beth Buczynski (@bethbuczynski) August 4, 2015

#growinguppoor Rolling up the toothpaste bottle to use every last drop til u can afford another one pic.twitter.com/G0LJNNO77i — Miguel (@migyaldem) July 22, 2015

#GrowingUpPoor filling empty shampoo bottles w water & using them as water guns — chris (@ChrisNoBitches) July 24, 2015

