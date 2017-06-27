News > Memes
25 Pictures That Only Make Sense If You Grew Up Poor As Hell
I certainly had no silver spoons growing up. Actually, spoons, in general, were limited to the set of 4 my parents got for their wedding, so at least in contemporary American terms, you could say we were poor as dirt. If your childhood was anything like mine, you'll probably recognize a few of these.
1.
#GrowingUpPoor Dessert at Olive Garden's pic.twitter.com/QGjCPk7led— Mathias (@mathiasadamu_) July 24, 2015
2.
#GrowingUpPoor when its hot af and your mom says turn off the a/c so the bill don't run up pic.twitter.com/qrZNvQ0K3b— Dinae (@DinaeVonte) July 21, 2015
3.
#GrowingUpPoor making lemonade at restaurants cause your momma got everyone water 😂🍋 pic.twitter.com/UVzHXVl0OY— nah b (@RennaJedmond) July 22, 2015
4.
#GrowingUpPoor when u heard u could get a small fry with ur dollar menu sandwich it was the best day ever pic.twitter.com/USlfVHhLNx— BUY DANGEROUS WOMAN (@jcsmoonlight) July 21, 2015
5.
#GrowingUpPoor pic.twitter.com/yPwEfdlIQu— lay (@laynamccoy) July 19, 2015
6.
When this is all you had for saturday morning #GrowingUpPoor pic.twitter.com/HnENbVItNL— austin.tx (@kalishkonov_47) July 23, 2015
7.
Butter bin today, Tupperware tomorrow. #growinguppoor pic.twitter.com/qRm2Yx1Juz— Jason Mustian (@jasonmustian) August 4, 2015
8.
#1stworldproblems #growinguppoor #funny
A post shared by Patrice (@jp02130) on
9.
#GrowingUpPoor— $poiled. (@madrizzyy) July 21, 2015
having to put water in an almost empty soap bottle pic.twitter.com/IcCMx3deqm
10.
#GrowingUpPoor when the only pool time you had in the summer was your mom's laundry tin pic.twitter.com/mdxQcPO2Ao— Soy Ave Fenix (@AveFenixSoy) July 19, 2015
11.
the struggle of getting buckets 🏀#GrowingUpPoor pic.twitter.com/vowSr5RvUo— ɢнoѕтѕυpreмo ♛ (@gh0stsupremo) July 30, 2015
12.
#growinguppoor "we bringing this bread home for later" pic.twitter.com/LSPn8xth5R— Natacha (@NanNightCut) July 29, 2015
13.
#GrowingUpPoor you ate this as a snack😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cimaYp6M5L— Joe Obaseki (@JoeObaseki) July 19, 2015
14.
#GrowingUpPoor this was actually my cabinet pic.twitter.com/WjPwsuIc3D— fresas (@cashmoneyana) July 17, 2015
15.
#GrowingUpPoor you don't know the struggle till you've had a thirst rockers in your fridge pic.twitter.com/U65qzf8dIN— Sheeba washington (@sheebadonkey) July 21, 2015
16.
#GrowingUpPoor always hammy downs, so I had to make my clothes work pic.twitter.com/gagf2oSYhu— Nick Shaw (@ShawNick14) July 18, 2015
17.
when ur mum couldn't afford Vans & u had to wear these #GrowingUpPoor pic.twitter.com/ZEXkVqLXCh— Lew (@CARAMELTEEN) July 25, 2015
18.
Me when people would say "just ask your mom for money" #GrowingUpPoor http://t.co/O9myW2zVDv— Pat (@Badasszavier_) July 21, 2015
19.
#GrowingUpPoor— Alex Niemann (@Alex_Niemann13) July 28, 2015
"Bro let's go to the movies"
Me: pic.twitter.com/xmMniwtIyi
20.
#GrowingUpPoor when you had to buy dollar tree dolls cuz Barbie's were too expensive pic.twitter.com/DqJHqSF2yB— sidaddy (@sbroookz) July 19, 2015
21.
Big dreams start some where #GrowingUpPoor pic.twitter.com/C1pT153TYL— DAPPA DON (@pimpindappadon) July 19, 2015
22.
"I relate to #GrowingUpPoor & #GrowingUpSpoiled, my parents didnt have money but I SOMEHOW always got what I wanted!" pic.twitter.com/7tWJrOOUVA— usagi tsukino Ⓥ (@orbispark) July 21, 2015
23.
When your mom makes powdered milk in the real milk jug and you take a big swig #growinguppoor pic.twitter.com/2wsF5eQO7z— Beth Buczynski (@bethbuczynski) August 4, 2015
24.
#growinguppoor Rolling up the toothpaste bottle to use every last drop til u can afford another one pic.twitter.com/G0LJNNO77i— Miguel (@migyaldem) July 22, 2015
25.
#GrowingUpPoor filling empty shampoo bottles w water & using them as water guns— chris (@ChrisNoBitches) July 24, 2015
