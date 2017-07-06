Advertising

Since I don't want to be in hell by myself, I figure forcing a bunch of random strangers on the Internet to commit blasphemy would be a good way to make sure I have some company as I roast in a lake of fire for all eternity.

1.

Big deal Jesus, so your dad sent you here to suffer & die, that's what all the rest of us are doing too — Hippo (@InternetHippo) September 21, 2015

2.

vibrators are WRONG and unnatural the bible said adam and eve not florence and the machine — Becky (@SAlNTKARDASHIAN) May 18, 2016

3.

Judas: The one I kiss is Jesus Christ.

Soldier: You can just point to him.

Judas: (putting on lip-balm) I don't tell you how to do your job. — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) March 21, 2016

4.

Anyone who asks, "Why does God let bad things happen to people" has clearly never purposefully drowned one of their Sims in a pool — Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) July 28, 2015

5.

remember teens: even Jesus once logged off for 3 days — lawblob (@lawblob) June 22, 2014

6.

I love this bible verse, it always helps me in times of need pic.twitter.com/hQFYHShYNo — griffin (@GRlFFERS) January 29, 2016

7.

Judas: still on for Friday?

Jesus: Friday?

Judas: yeah, the last supper

Jesus: the what?

Judas: supper. Normal supper with the fellas — David Hughes (@david8hughes) January 5, 2015

8.

I'll bet when Godzilla first came out, God was like "Damn, that name's way cooler." — Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) May 1, 2014

9.

when you're catholic & you forget to go to church on ash wednesday pic.twitter.com/uWtAalZ20h — nathan (@hosterthepeople) February 11, 2016

10.

god: u gotta build a boat

noah: can't u build ur own boat.. i mean, ur god

god: [nervously] no i can i just wanna see if u know how — chuuch (@ch000ch) May 31, 2015

11.

jesus: what do people call the day i was crucified

me: good friday. we call it "good friday"

jesus: what the fuck — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) April 3, 2015

12.

I think having a highway to Hell and only a stairway to Heaven says a lot about anticipated traffic numbers. — Miss Leah (@LeahsLounge) September 23, 2014

13.

Me: I know you from somewhere



Jesus: I get that a lot



Me: no I'm sure



Jesus: just one of those faces



Me: [holding arms out] go like this — Nathan Usher (@thenatewolf) October 26, 2015

14.

[in heaven after crucifixion]

jesus: "they were horrible dad, im pleased im not going back there"

god: [rubbing his neck] "see the thing is" — k e e t 🐤🥔 (@KeetPotato) January 15, 2015

15.

*knock on door*

“Sir have you found Jesus?”

Uh, no. Goodbye.

*shuts door*

*Jesus steps out from behind door with gun*

Good answer — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) September 10, 2015

16.

Ash Wednesday is the most metal Catholic holiday besides every Sunday when we all line up to drink human blood — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) February 10, 2016

17.

[last supper]

drunk jesus: *swinging baguette wildly* You want a piece of me!? — dan mentos (@DanMentos) February 4, 2015

18.

Jesus only had 12 followers nigga musta had trash tweets — Baphomet (@AnUglyNigga) September 23, 2013

19.

Noah: Two? Why two of every animal?

[God whispers in Noah's ear]

Noah: nice lol — shut up, mike (@shutupmikeginn) March 30, 2015

20.

GOD: How many more animals left to make?



ANGEL: 2



GOD: And how many more legs do we have?



ANGEL: 100



CENTIPEDE: dibs!



SNAKE: asshole — R.E.W. (@therealeatwood) June 29, 2015

21.

And God said unto Abraham, "j/k u don't have to sacrifice ur son but im seriously flattered u can kill this sheep instead and make me Uggs." — Trevor S (@trevso_electric) May 1, 2014

22.

And on the seventh day God look on that which he had created and he said unto it: "Fuck it, send." — maura quint (@behindyourback) October 31, 2015

23.

"Put me down, God! Ain't nobody want yo stank bref in they face." pic.twitter.com/snfjvPhNlT — Jocelyn Plums (@FilthyRichmond) November 21, 2015

24.

God: Babies will come out your vag.

Eve: ...

God: You’ll feed them with your boobs.

Eve: ...

God: ...

Eve: Dude. All I did was eat an apple. — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 23, 2015

25.

When God closes a door, he opens a window. And then a couple of tabs so he can toggle between various genres of porn. — Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) May 29, 2015

26.

God said to Noah "Build me an ark", then He slipped and His big papier-mâché head fell off, and Noah saw He was Dave, who wanted a free boat — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) September 20, 2015

27.

tripped and fell in my heelys jesus take the wheelys — pakalu papito (@pakalupapito) March 1, 2015

28.

Me: "Hey you forgot to close the door! Were you born in a barn?"

Jesus: "Yes."

Me: "Oh, it's you. Sorry, Jesus."

Jesus: "I forgive you." — Mike Primavera (@primawesome) May 15, 2012

29.

God: kill your son

Abraham: uh...ok

God: holy shit I'm jk

Abraham: umm...

God: I'll probably kill mine tho lol

Abraham: wtf? — paperwash© (@PaperWash) November 11, 2015

30.

[god, creating ducks]



Just like put a surfboard mouth on a big pigeon and make it like a loud idiot. I don't know — audrey farnsworth (@audipenny) January 15, 2015

31.

"Jesus, what about where there only one set of footprints?" "Oh, for-- Yeah, man. I left you. You're a needy whiner who can't let shit go." — Sean Tejaratchi (@ShittingtonUK) April 7, 2013

32.

"Welcome to McDonald's, what'll it be?"

Jesus whispering "5000 Filet-o-fish, and hurry"

"5000 FILETS DAN"

J "Shh, keep yr fuckin voice down" — Sean Leahy (@thepunningman) January 29, 2015

33.

Wait what do you mean Jesus loves me? Did he say something to you? OMG I'm freaking out right now tell me his exact words. — Mike Primavera (@primawesome) December 4, 2013

