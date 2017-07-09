Advertising

Ok, this isn't the time or the place to discuss my potential drinking problem, but yesterday (note how I said yesterday, not last night, hence the drinking problem comment) I decided to just polish off a bottle of wine while scouring Twitter for some dank Tweets. Here's what was funny, at least at the time.

Feel free to lecture me about my drinking and/or how some of these aren't funny in the comments.

1.

Advertising

2.

4.

5.

Advertising

6.

7.

8.

9.

Advertising

10.

11.

12.

13.

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

17.

Advertising

18.

19.

20.

21.

Advertising

22.

23.

24.

25.

Advertising

26.

27.

28.

29.

Advertising

30.

31.

32.

33.

Advertising

34.

35.

36.

37.

Advertising

38.

39.

40.

41.

Advertising

42.

43.

44.

45.

Advertising

46.

47.

48.

I have resting 'I read the news' face. — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) April 28, 2017

49.

Advertising

50.

51.

52.

53.

Advertising

54. Naturally, I think my own Tweets are f**king hilarious when I'm drunk.

Yea, but you know the pitched headline was "Why are millennial central nervous systems so lazy?" pic.twitter.com/IVP1qsBWGa — Jason Mustian (@jasonmustian) July 5, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.