Advertising

Another week, another list of random memes I came across while wasting my entire life on the internet. Enjoy them and/or enjoy bitching about how you didn't in the comments below.

1.

reddit

2.

reddit

3.

reddit

Advertising

4.

reddit

5.

reddit

6.

reddit

7.

reddit

Advertising

8.

reddit

9.

reddit

10.

reddit

11.

reddit

Advertising

12.

reddit

13.

reddit

14.

reddit

15.

reddit

Advertising

16.

reddit

17.

18.

reddit

19.

A post shared by Story Of My Fucking Life (@storyofmyfuckinglife) on May 11, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Advertising

20.

reddit

21.

reddit

22.

reddit

23.

reddit

Advertising

24.

LMAO via theCHIVE Posted by PizzaBottle on Thursday, June 22, 2017

25.

reddit

26.

reddit

27.

reddit

Advertising

28.

reddit

29.

reddit

30.

31.

reddit

Advertising

32.

reddit

33.

34.

reddit

35.

reddit

Advertising

36.

reddit

37.

reddit

38.

reddit

39.

reddit

Advertising

40.

41.

reddit

42.

reddit

43.

reddit

Advertising

44.

Tag someone whose cat is equally sick of your shit AF. Posted by Pretty Good Animals on Saturday, June 24, 2017

45.

You May Or May Not Also Like: 36 memes Jesus isn't going to be happy you laughed at.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.