Microsoft Bing's new ChatGPT goes out of control; insults user; demands apology.

On Twitter Jon Uleis (@MovingToTheSun) shared screenshots of Microsoft's Bing search engine giving wrong info, not knowing what year it is, and then berating a user for asking questions.

If you're not familiar with ChatGPT, it's the new AI powered chatbot that Micrsoft partnered with to ehance Bing's search rsults. It currentaly has a 1 million person waiting list to test the fucntionality, and has Google scrambling to add similar features itself. It's also getting a lot of press for being used by students to cheat at school.

Judging from this posted interaction, Bing's ChatGPT integration may need some fine tuning. Here's what happened to one user asking a simple question: