A U.S. army vet just dragged Trump straight to hell for asking the military to commit a war crime.
Pamela Ross
Nov 17, 2018@6:19 PM
Another day, another dumbass tweet from Trump that merits a savage response. This time, though, it came from someone with slightly more gravitas than me on my throwaway account (@TrumpsKrazyHairPlugs): United States soldiers.

As you've probably heard, there's a migrant caravan of Central Americans trekking towards the United States-Mexico border. They're fleeing dangerous conditions in their home countries. On Thursday, Trump spoke to the press about his, uh, guidance of U.S. soldiers re: the caravan.

Setting aside issues of taste and general conduct, that's not allowed. I mean, it IS, but it's a war crime. One army veteran had choice words for our President:

Wow! A former soldier AND a true patriot. Who says gentlemen are a dying breed?

Twitter reveled in Joe's response. It was downright cathartic.

A sincere 'thank you' to Joe and other veterans and active soldiers for their service. Trump's verbal diarrhea could never overshadow what you've done for our country, and continue to do.

