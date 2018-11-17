A U.S. army vet just dragged Trump straight to hell for asking the military to commit a war crime.

Another day, another dumbass tweet from Trump that merits a savage response. This time, though, it came from someone with slightly more gravitas than me on my throwaway account (@TrumpsKrazyHairPlugs): United States soldiers.
As you've probably heard, there's a migrant caravan of Central Americans trekking towards the United States-Mexico border. They're fleeing dangerous conditions in their home countries. On Thursday, Trump spoke to the press about his, uh, guidance of U.S. soldiers re: the caravan.
Setting aside issues of taste and general conduct, that's not allowed. I mean, it IS, but it's a war crime. One army veteran had choice words for our President:
Wow! A former soldier AND a true patriot. Who says gentlemen are a dying breed?
Twitter reveled in Joe's response. It was downright cathartic.
A sincere 'thank you' to Joe and other veterans and active soldiers for their service. Trump's verbal diarrhea could never overshadow what you've done for our country, and continue to do.