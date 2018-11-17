A U.S. army vet just dragged Trump straight to hell for asking the military to commit a war crime.

Another day, another dumbass tweet from Trump that merits a savage response. This time, though, it came from someone with slightly more gravitas than me on my throwaway account (@TrumpsKrazyHairPlugs): United States soldiers.

As you've probably heard, there's a migrant caravan of Central Americans trekking towards the United States-Mexico border. They're fleeing dangerous conditions in their home countries. On Thursday, Trump spoke to the press about his, uh, guidance of U.S. soldiers re: the caravan.

More context: @realDonaldTrump said that he has told the military to respond to any rock throwing by members of the migrant caravan as if it was an armed attack. "They want to throw rocks at our military, our military fightsback. I told them to consider it a rifle." — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 1, 2018

Setting aside issues of taste and general conduct, that's not allowed. I mean, it IS, but it's a war crime. One army veteran had choice words for our President:

We had rocks thrown at us all the time in Afghanistan. Responding with lethal force is a fucking war crime. https://t.co/CqKYWfy3so — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) November 1, 2018