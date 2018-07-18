People trashed this model for breastfeeding on the runway. Then her best friend stepped in.

April Lavalle
Jul 18, 2018@4:49 PM
Model Mara Martin made headlines after walking in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit show while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter on Sunday.

Martin was one of 16 finalists chosen to take part in the show as part of Miami Swim Week. The new mom hit the runway at the W South Beach hotel with other extraordinary women, including a cancer survivor, a 2x paralympic gold medalist, and a woman entering boot camp. However, Martin was definitely the one who made headlines after the event.

Look at this radiant mama!
She reflected on the experience in this Instagram post:

Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🤦🏽‍♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there... I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch

Many reached out to tell Martin that they admired her following the event, but not everyone was so supportive. Several people, many of them women, let Martin know that they did not approve of what she did:

Luckily, Martin's best friend, Samantha Montroy Purcell, stepped in to defend the mother.

First, she explained exactly why Martin decided to breastfeed while walking the runway:

To the people with negative comments: Mara is my best friend in real life. She spent 12 hours during the casting IN HEELS holding her 20 pound baby during each day of the elimination process. The crew loved her baby and had even suggested she do one of her walks with her during the show. When it came time to walk, right before the show started, the baby was nursing. The editor suggested she just go for it and take the baby with her. It wasn't planned; she actually texted me freaking out right afterwards to tell me what had happened. There is nothing wrong with it. The baby was hungry. End of story.

Then she shut down the haters:

Is it "necessary" to have a woman with a prosthetic leg on the runway? No, but they did it, and that was beautiful too. The whole point of SI doing an open casting was to celebrate all types of women, including moms. And they made it clear where they stand: that moms should be able to feed [their] babies WHENEVER, WHEREVER, and HOWEVER they want to, without taking crap from a bunch of busybody keyboard warriors with nothing better to do than trash someone they know nothing about. Mara is an amazing mother, woman, and friend. She deserves nothing but support.

#feedthebabies #normalizebreastfeeding

Why be rude to someone over the internet when you could just be quiet instead?

