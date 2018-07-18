People trashed this model for breastfeeding on the runway. Then her best friend stepped in.

Model Mara Martin made headlines after walking in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit show while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter on Sunday.
Martin was one of 16 finalists chosen to take part in the show as part of Miami Swim Week. The new mom hit the runway at the W South Beach hotel with other extraordinary women, including a cancer survivor, a 2x paralympic gold medalist, and a woman entering boot camp. However, Martin was definitely the one who made headlines after the event.
She reflected on the experience in this Instagram post:
Many reached out to tell Martin that they admired her following the event, but not everyone was so supportive. Several people, many of them women, let Martin know that they did not approve of what she did:
Luckily, Martin's best friend, Samantha Montroy Purcell, stepped in to defend the mother.
First, she explained exactly why Martin decided to breastfeed while walking the runway:
To the people with negative comments: Mara is my best friend in real life. She spent 12 hours during the casting IN HEELS holding her 20 pound baby during each day of the elimination process. The crew loved her baby and had even suggested she do one of her walks with her during the show. When it came time to walk, right before the show started, the baby was nursing. The editor suggested she just go for it and take the baby with her. It wasn't planned; she actually texted me freaking out right afterwards to tell me what had happened. There is nothing wrong with it. The baby was hungry. End of story.
Then she shut down the haters:
Is it "necessary" to have a woman with a prosthetic leg on the runway? No, but they did it, and that was beautiful too. The whole point of SI doing an open casting was to celebrate all types of women, including moms. And they made it clear where they stand: that moms should be able to feed [their] babies WHENEVER, WHEREVER, and HOWEVER they want to, without taking crap from a bunch of busybody keyboard warriors with nothing better to do than trash someone they know nothing about. Mara is an amazing mother, woman, and friend. She deserves nothing but support.
#feedthebabies #normalizebreastfeeding
Why be rude to someone over the internet when you could just be quiet instead?