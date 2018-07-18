People trashed this model for breastfeeding on the runway. Then her best friend stepped in.

Model Mara Martin made headlines after walking in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit show while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter on Sunday.

Martin was one of 16 finalists chosen to take part in the show as part of Miami Swim Week. The new mom hit the runway at the W South Beach hotel with other extraordinary women, including a cancer survivor, a 2x paralympic gold medalist, and a woman entering boot camp. However, Martin was definitely the one who made headlines after the event.

Getty Images

She reflected on the experience in this Instagram post:

Many reached out to tell Martin that they admired her following the event, but not everyone was so supportive. Several people, many of them women, let Martin know that they did not approve of what she did: