19 of the funniest tweets about winning the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

A winner hasn't been drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot which means the new lucky winner will become an overnight billionaire...No ticket matched all the numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing and the jackpot will now pass the $1 billion mark for the next drawing. #megamillions https://t.co/qGJ1wxqrRt— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 27, 2022 Breaking News: #MegaMillionsRolled. The next jackpot is estimated to be $1.025 Billion. This will be the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.— EmergencyInfoNow (@EmergencyInfo7) July 27, 2022 One day you're just living your normal life and the next day you're taking a joy ride through outer space with fellow billionaires and forgetting how much being alive costs? While your chances of winning the jackpot are laughably slim, it's fun to fantasize about what you'd change if you suddenly had more money than you could spend in a lifetime.1.Me when they were halfway through reading the numbers #MegaMillions pic.twitter.com/n0faAtqc1I— SameBoat (@FOREVERBOATS) July 27, 2022 2.Everyone talking about all the super mansions and shit they would buy if they won the Mega Millions and I'm just sitting here like "Fuck, I could finally get that one cavity filled in my back tooth and have enough to get glasses after."— SoulPoison (@RaxColdstone) July 26, 2022 3.Me waiting on to see if anyone won the Mega Millions after I didn’t: pic.twitter.com/zp8GWCRDcH— Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) July 27, 2022 4.You're more likely to die while using a vending machine than win the Mega Millions jackpot— UberFacts (@UberFacts) July 20, 2022 5.Going back to work after not winning the Mega Millions last night. pic.twitter.com/I4MmnAzZM4— Nick Lewis 3️⃣7️⃣ (@NickLewis37) July 27, 2022 6.if i ever won the lottery i would buy every single ticket to a billie eilish show so when she pops out of the stage all she sees is this pic.twitter.com/KIqtZH9421— bree met billie at the grammys (@letme1etyoug0) July 21, 2022 7.Me at work in the morning after not winning dat mega millions pic.twitter.com/9R2ENy55uZ— Rihanna Baby Paran (@DjKSin) July 27, 2022 8.If I won the $630M Mega Millions, I still wouldn't have as much money as Jared and Ivanka made while working in the White House.— Macon Sense (@420Bluegrass) July 20, 2022 9.Catholic Church and Mega Millions are trending.Which is ironic because if churches actually paid their fair share, mega-millions would be reintroduced into our economy.— Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) July 26, 2022 10.Me saying good luck to the person next in line for the Mega Millions: pic.twitter.com/9Wwg5iLEjs— Xanthony Davis (@PretttyFlackooo) July 20, 2022 11.If I win the Mega Millions, you’ll never know. But there will be signs pic.twitter.com/pnVs0vBtat— Tim (@timdub7) July 27, 2022 12.me when I see my numbers being called #MegaMillions pic.twitter.com/kTgdlBBqa6— Junior (@jcif23) July 23, 2022 13.I won $4 in the #MegaMillions. Later losers.— Bill Dewan (@StillDewan) July 27, 2022 14.Back to reality #MegaMillions pic.twitter.com/vvE0PSBm0z— PressboxPete (@PressBox_Pete) July 27, 2022 15.My face when none of my numbers hit. #megamillions pic.twitter.com/ywCA7r1wGA— ba4hire (@ba4hire) July 27, 2022 16.Me waiting to see if I won the lottery pic.twitter.com/zuFE2IR47f— Liz Velasco (@liztheliizard) July 27, 2022 17.I won’t tell anyone if I win the lottery… but there will be signs pic.twitter.com/ODrDBfOD2j— an english human 🐚 (@English_Channel) July 20, 2022 18.Does ‘hoping to win the lottery’ count as a retirement plan?— Duchess Dee for PM🐟 #FBPE #FBPR #GobshiteClub (@deelomas) July 26, 2022 19.Me after winning 2 dollars on #megamillions tonight. #MegaMillionsJackpot #lotto pic.twitter.com/9qC2W8GgFj— NewLaRN (@CrackRockHeavy) July 27, 2022