Man asks if he's a jerk to post 'no pooping' sign specifically targeted at 'Beatrice'.

But what do you do when an elderly neighbor seems to think they're above the law? When a fed-up husband found out that his backyard had become a dumping ground for a woman's pug all winter, he took drastic measures. His wife would say they were too drastic, so he came to Reddit's Am I the As*hole forum to ask:
I (43M) have lived at this house with my wife for almost 20 years. We live in a very dog friendly neighborhood, and we used to have dogs ourselves until they passed. Almost every few minutes or so you will see someone walking their dog outside. I don't mind this, but I DO mind that fact that literally nobody picks up their g*dd*mn dog poop in my yard!
It's been a problem since we moved in that has only gotten gradually worse as the years went by. I live on a corner, so it started as usually just some poop on the grass either in my yard to the grass between the sidewalk and the road. After a while it evolved into poop getting weirdly close to the front of my house or in my backyard, I can't fathom why people are going there for their dogs to crap.