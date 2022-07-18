Man asks if he's a jerk to post 'no pooping' sign specifically targeted at 'Beatrice'.

Dogs are like children: you have to clean up their poop. It's the law.

But what do you do when an elderly neighbor seems to think they're above the law? When a fed-up husband found out that his backyard had become a dumping ground for a woman's pug all winter, he took drastic measures. His wife would say they were too drastic, so he came to Reddit's Am I the As*hole forum to ask:

"AITA for putting 'no pooping' signs in my yard?"

I (43M) have lived at this house with my wife for almost 20 years. We live in a very dog friendly neighborhood, and we used to have dogs ourselves until they passed. Almost every few minutes or so you will see someone walking their dog outside. I don't mind this, but I DO mind that fact that literally nobody picks up their g*dd*mn dog poop in my yard!

Love the energy he's bringing already.