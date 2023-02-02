16 tweets tearing apart Netflix for their new 'no password sharing' rule.

Netflix was the first streaming service in the market, starting at $7.99 a month for a standard subscription when they first came out with online streaming. Now a standard subscription costs $15.49. Many people got around the price hikes by sharing accounts with family members or close friends, but Netflix announced its plan to curb account sharing.

Starting March 10th, 2023, you must log into your 'home Wifi Network' once every 31 days to continue using your device under a Netflix account. This plan has sparked outrage among customers, and many took to Twitter to criticize the company we gathered some of the best ones for you here.

1.