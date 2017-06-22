Advertising

It's certainly an understatement to say that the women of Litchfield Penitentiary look different on set then they do on the red carpet, but of those cast members who get "uglified" for their roles on Orange Is The new Black, few have it rougher than, Julie Lake, who plays meth-head inmate Angie.

“I wish I could say it takes three hours to make me look hideous, but its probably like…the makeup alone is two minutes and the hair is twenty,” Lake told TooFab.

“It’s amazing how hideous you look with bad teeth,” she said. “I remember the first time they did it I looked in the mirror and smiled and burst out laughing.”

“It was just endlessly amusing to me at first,” she continued.

Getting my #angierice on 🍊😜 #throwback #oitnb #orangeisthenewblack #orangefamily #transformation #leangie A post shared by julie__lake (@julie__lake) on Jul 30, 2016 at 4:43pm PDT

The teeth [are] really fast,” she said. “They have a palate of colors that’s like tobacco stain, nicotine, coffee, dark greens, yellows, and browns, it’s disgusting. Then they just paint it on, it’s like thirty seconds tops, let it dry and good to go.”

But when she’s not rocking her character's, um, less than glamorous look, she's rocking her own, almost unrecognizable look.

“But then when I don’t want to be recognized, I am,” she said. “I remember when Season 2 came out, I was working as a waitress and doing a Sunday brunch, totally covered in sweat in a gross apron."

“Somebody spread the word I was on the show and everyone wanted to take a picture of me,” she continued. “So I’m like, in my apron. ‘Look how glamorous it is to be an actress, here’s your eggs.'”

Glam Selfie makeup by @jaredlips showing off my pearly whites and non fucked up face before season 5 comes out and you see me in all my Angie glory #oitnbseason5 #oitnb A post shared by julie__lake (@julie__lake) on May 5, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

