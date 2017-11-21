Here’s everything leaving & coming to your ex’s Netflix account this December.

'Tis the season to stay in when it's snowing and binge watch all of our favorite shows and movies. Thank God for Netflix – amiright? While streaming is the best thing that ever happened to us (especially me, because now I have one less bill to pay from cutting the chord), Netflix has forced us to have a love/hate relationship with it because – while they give us amazing content – they also take our favorite shows away every month. This month, "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" is saying goodbye for good – so, you better rewatch all 11 seasons if you're into that. But on the bright side, we're getting a whole month of Eminem in "8 Mile," some bonding time with "The Little Rascals" and all three "Santa Clause" movies. But, what I'm most excited about is that NETFLIX IS FINALLY GIVING ME SEASON FOUR OF PEAKY BLINDERS. If you haven't seen this show – trust me when I say, it's a masterpiece. And, on the even brighter side, season three of Fuller House is coming this December.
Coming:
Dec. 1:
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A StoryBots Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Easy: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest - Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4
Voyeur - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
While You Were Sleeping
Dec. 4:
When Calls The Heart: Season 4
Dec. 5:
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Dec. 6:
Trolls Holiday Special
Dec. 8:
El Camino Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Crown: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 11:
Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2
Dec. 12:
Disney's The Santa Clause
Disney's The Santa Clause 2
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 14:
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
Dec. 15:
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Discovering Bigfoot
El Senor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Freeway: Crack in the System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch: Part 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wormwood - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 18:
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 19:
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Indian Detective: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
You Can't Fight Christmas
Dec. 20:
La Casa de Papel: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 21:
Peaky Blinders: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINA
Dec. 22:
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bright - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dope: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fuller House: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 23:
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
Dec. 25:
Cable Girls: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Planet Earth II
Dec. 26:
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Travelers: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All Hail King Kulien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Dec. 27:
Pusher
Dec. 29:
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2 - Part 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shelter
The Climb - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 31:
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fun Mom Dinner
Leaving:
Dec. 1:
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 5:
Holes
Dec. 9:
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
Dec. 10:
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
Dec. 11:
Dollhouse: Season 2
Dec. 13:
The Queen of Versailles
Dec. 15:
America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Dec. 19:
Dance Academy: Series 1-3
Dec. 20:
Che: Parts 1 & 2
Dec. 24:
Amores Perros
Dec. 25:
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl