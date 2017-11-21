Here’s everything leaving & coming to your ex’s Netflix account this December.

Dec. 4: When Calls The Heart: Season 4 Dec. 5: Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Dec. 6: Trolls Holiday Special Dec. 8: El Camino Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Crown: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dec. 11: Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2 Dec. 12: Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney's The Santa Clause 2

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 14: 41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4 Dec. 15: A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Discovering Bigfoot

El Senor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Freeway: Crack in the System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wormwood - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dec. 18: Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dec. 19: Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Indian Detective: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Can't Fight Christmas

Dec. 20: La Casa de Papel: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dec. 21: Peaky Blinders: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINA Dec. 22: 72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bright - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dec. 23: Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1 Dec. 25: Cable Girls: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Planet Earth II Dec. 26: Todd Barry: Spicy Honey - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All Hail King Kulien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Dec. 27: Pusher Dec. 29: Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2 - Part 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shelter

The Climb - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dec. 31: Dave Chappelle: Equanimity - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fun Mom Dinner Leaving: Dec. 1: All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

The Man from Snowy River

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 5: Holes Dec. 9: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11 Dec. 10: Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite Dec. 11: Dollhouse: Season 2 Dec. 13: The Queen of Versailles Dec. 15: America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid: Season 1

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps: Season 1

America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Dec. 19: Dance Academy: Series 1-3 Dec. 20: Che: Parts 1 & 2 Dec. 24: Amores Perros Dec. 25: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl