Someone secretly recorded children screaming after being separated from their parents at the border and it's devastating

Since the Trump Administration enacted its zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigration in April, over 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the U.S. border.

This cruel and un-American policy has people on both sides of the political aisle outraged.

Rep. @NancyPelosi on children being separated from their families at the border: "This is not about immigration. This is about humanity." #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/9LhfFjVJ22 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2018

Wise words from Laura Bush.



Yes. Even staunch Republicans who have any feeling at all can see the cruelty and national shame of this. #KeepFamiliesTogether #EndFamilySeparation pic.twitter.com/EdMezUxhrX — Jyn Erso 🇺🇸 (@JynErso_2017) June 18, 2018

Now, secretly-recorded audio of children, ages 4 to 10, crying for their parents while being mocked by a border patrol agent has been made available to the world. The recording was given to Pro Publica by Jennifer Harbury, a well-known civil rights attorney.

Although the screams are heartbreaking, the audio gives a human face to the tragedy and may generate enough outrage to push lawmakers into taking action.



Throughout the seven-plus minute video, children are heard crying “mama” and “papa” and, at one point, a border patrol agent cruelly mocks the children. “Well, we have an orchestra here,” he jokes. “What’s missing is a conductor.”

One of the children on the recording is a six-year-old Salvadoran girl who gives the agents her aunt's phone number in America. ProPublica called the young girl’s aunt and spoke with her. “It was the hardest moment in my life,” she said. “Imagine getting a call from your 6-year-old niece. She’s crying and begging me to go get her. She says, ‘I promise I’ll behave, but please get me out of here. I’m all alone.’”