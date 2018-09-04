Trump’s SCOTUS pick got caught on video refusing to shake hands with dad of slain Parkland teen.

Unindicted co-conspirator in federal crimes Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and at his first confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh is proving to be just the kind of guy Donald Trump likes.
Quickly after the hearing was put on pause for lunch, Kavanaugh was approached by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Guttenberg introduced himself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad, and received a contemptuous look from the NRA-backed judge.
The White House denied that what happened is what happened, insisting that Kavanaugh was being escorted out by security.
Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah even posted his own little Zapruder film of the incident, but there's also a video with sound.
NEW VIDEO of hearing room clearly shows security intervened when Judge #Kavanaugh was approached. pic.twitter.com/ZGRRCcWroW— Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 4, 2018
This is the face Kavanaugh made when he heard "my daughter was killed in Parkland."
Jaime's father was at the hearing as a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein, who used her opening statement to highlight Kavanaugh's extreme views on the Second Amendment.
Guttenberg himself explained that from his point of view as the person directly in front of Kavanaugh, it was Kavanaugh who made the conscious choice to withdraw his hand and pull away.
Parkland survivors and activists shared the photo of the incident online, expressing their disgust with the man who could bring his record of voting against common sense gun reform to the highest court in the land.
Brett Kavanaugh may drive carpool sometimes, but he sure seems (and judges) like a massive a-hole.