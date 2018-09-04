Trump’s SCOTUS pick got caught on video refusing to shake hands with dad of slain Parkland teen.

Unindicted co-conspirator in federal crimes Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and at his first confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh is proving to be just the kind of guy Donald Trump likes.

Quickly after the hearing was put on pause for lunch, Kavanaugh was approached by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Guttenberg introduced himself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad, and received a contemptuous look from the NRA-backed judge.

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

The White House denied that what happened is what happened, insisting that Kavanaugh was being escorted out by security.

As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened. https://t.co/ylOhtA1s6G — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 4, 2018

Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah even posted his own little Zapruder film of the incident, but there's also a video with sound.

NEW VIDEO of hearing room clearly shows security intervened when Judge #Kavanaugh was approached. pic.twitter.com/ZGRRCcWroW — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 4, 2018