18 of the sexiest female celebrities in the world, according to straight women

There are certain female celebrities that straight women secretly — or not so secretly — would go gay for given the opportunity. Sure many of the women on this list are attractive to men, too, but they all have a special feminine quality that goes way past their obvious sex appeal. For this ultra, non-scientific poll, took a look at Twitter to see which celebrities straight women say they'd go gay for. Lucy Liu

Uh, have you seen “Kill Bill”? I ♥ Lucy Liu. I'd go gay for her. Lolol #judgeme #idontcare lol — Scarlett Stark (@MzScarl3tt) December 14, 2010 Ruby Rose

The gender-fluid star of “Orange is the New Black” and “John Wick 2” has so many straight women lusting after her, lesbians are tired of hearing about it. I’d totally go gay for Ruby Rose. — Lilith (@melltawil) August 11, 2018

sick of cishet girls saying they would "go lesbian" for cara delevingne and ruby rose then go around calling gay girls 'd*kes' — 𝖇𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖎𝖇𝖊𝖑 (@babiedo11) August 16, 2018 Kerry Washington

Need proof? Even Twitter user named “Basic White Girl” would get un-basic for one night with the “Scandal” star. I'd go gay for Kerry Washington in a heartbeat. She's perfect. — Basic White Girl (@fun_blonde) October 4, 2013

Blake Lively

There’s something about a woman who loves wearing pantsuits that gets other women all hot and bothered. This why Blake Lively is the only woman I’d ever go gay for. She is the queen of servin up looks. 🙌 https://t.co/0FcUlaXigA — Maddy🌻Young (@young_madalyn) May 10, 2018 Scarlett Johansson

Why do women love Scar Jo? Is it the breathy voice? Full lips? Or these …. ?

There are certain girls I'd go gay for. Scarlett Johansson is one. — Frh (@frhgzy) March 3, 2013

Priyanka Chopra

Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world and Forbes listed her among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2017. She should be proud to know that she’s made our list of women straight gals would go gay for. Priyanka Chopra is numero uno on my list of Women I'd Go Gay For. — juli (@juhlissuhh) March 17, 2017

Krysten Ritter

It must be the dark black Betty Paige haircut that gets the women swooning for the “Jessica Jones” star. Never thought I'd say this but I'd totally go gay... for Krysten Ritter. — ky (@kylievstheworld) September 1, 2015 Mila Kunis

If straight women didn’t know they wanted to go gay for Mila Kunis, they probably changed their minds after seeing the lesbian scene with Natalie Portman in “Black Swan.”

I'd go gay for Mila kunis every day of my life. — sm. (@__shenits) November 6, 2014 Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes was voted number one in Ask Men’s Top 99 Desirable Women’s list in 2009. We're damn sure she’d be top ten on the 99 Women Straight Women Would Go Gay For list, if someone made one.

Pretty sure I'd go gay for Eva Mendes. Gotta try everything twice right? It can't be legal to look that good. #hotness — Haley Sloan (@haleytsloan) November 19, 2012 Jemima Kirke

Kirke waltzed into the dreams of women across the world after playing the sultry, manipulative Jessa on HBO’s “Girls.” jemima kirke is hot. she was a bright spot in girls. — step-daughter of richard joseph hill (@crushsong) May 20, 2016

Rihanna

Rihanna is so hot your grandmother would go gay for her. Just ask her. i’d go gay for Rihanna — n (@acidcocaine_) June 2, 2018 Charlize Theron

Theron is so hot, we’re sure some women would even have gone gay for her when she uglied herself up to play that murderous trucker in “Monster.”

I'd go gay for Charlize Theron. Yeah, I said it. — Chelsea (@chelsss_6) June 4, 2012 Gabrielle Union

Women everywhere felt a tingle they never had before watching Union doing the splits as a cheerleader in “Bring it On.” I’d go gay for Gabrielle union, no hesitation — Lala (@larissssaxo) May 23, 2018

Kristen Stewart

Ladies, the good news about Kristen Stewart is there’s a chance she’ll go gay for you back. "Kristen Stewart is so hot, yup, I'd go gay for her" -Mom — Adelina (@adelina_begu) August 18, 2015 Zoe Saldana

Saldana is so incredibly hot, there are women who thought about going gay for her when she played a lizard person in “Avatar.”

Zoe Saldana, tho... Major girl crush over here. And she just had A BABY! I'd go gay for her. #Oscars2015 — Kelsea Edgerly (@kelsea_edge) February 23, 2015 Beyoncé

If Jay-Z got to sleep with “Becky with the good hair” who’s to say that Bey can’t get a little Becky, too?

Also can we talk about how I had a dream last night that @Beyonce left her man to be with me. Like no offense, but I'd go gay for Beyonce. — Autumn Bettcher (@Autumn_Bettcher) August 17, 2018 Christina Hendricks

Sure ladies, we know you’d go gay for Christina Hendricks. But are you woman enough to handle this voluptuous beauty? Christina Hendricks, I'd go gay for you — Cali (@calicanucks) April 8, 2013 Rashida Jones

The "Parks and Recreation" star has a down-to-Earth quality with a great sense of humor, but can also pull of being glamorous, too.

