10 famous celebs you forgot went full-on nude

A-list Hollywood actors usually have enough power to avoid having to disrobe before the cameras. But some will do it because the scene requires it or just because they’re beautiful and want to show off.

Here are ten times some of today’s biggest stars took it all off and we were lucky enough to see it.

Kevin Bacon – “Wild Things” (1998)

While “Wild Things” is best remembered for the passionate lesbian pool action between Denise Richards and Neve Campbell, Kevin clearly displays his bacon in a totally unnecessary shower scene.

Jason Segel — “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008)

Most of the time, male full-frontal nudity in films is just a few frames of wang, not in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.” In one of the most awkward breakup scenes of all time, Jason Segel stands in front of the camera, giving the audience a full, unobstructed view of little Jason.

Segel later told the New York Daily news that his mother “cried” after seeing the film.