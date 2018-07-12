10 famous celebs you forgot went full-on nude

A-list Hollywood actors usually have enough power to avoid having to disrobe before the cameras. But some will do it because the scene requires it or just because they’re beautiful and want to show off.
Here are ten times some of today’s biggest stars took it all off and we were lucky enough to see it.
Kevin Bacon – “Wild Things” (1998)
While “Wild Things” is best remembered for the passionate lesbian pool action between Denise Richards and Neve Campbell, Kevin clearly displays his bacon in a totally unnecessary shower scene.
Jason Segel — “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008)
Most of the time, male full-frontal nudity in films is just a few frames of wang, not in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.” In one of the most awkward breakup scenes of all time, Jason Segel stands in front of the camera, giving the audience a full, unobstructed view of little Jason.
Segel later told the New York Daily news that his mother “cried” after seeing the film.
Sharon Stone — “Basic Instinct” (1992)
Stone became a household name for steamy sex scenes with Michael Douglas in “Basic Instinct.” While the sex scenes were definitely memorable, she will be forever known for opening her legs and showing off her bleached nether region during the interrogation scene.
Nicole Kidman — “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999)
Kidman bared all in Stanley Kubrick’s final film, “Eyes Wide Shut.” In fact, just one minute into the film you see Kidman’s bare Aussie buns as she gets ready for a night out with her then-hubby, Tom Cruise.
Anne Hathaway — “Havoc” (2005)
While Hathaway became famous for her family-frendly films, “The Princess Diaries” and “Ella Enchanted,” she changed her image soon after with “Havoc.” In the film, Hathaway has several nude scenes including a lesbian romp with Bijou Philips.
Bruce Willis — “The Color of Night” (1994)
If a star gets buck naked in a film and no one sees it, did they really get naked? Barely anyone saw the NC-17-rated “The Color of Night,” but it you’re dying to take a peek at baby Bruce, it makes an appearance in a steamy pool scene.
Ben Affleck — “Gone Girl” (2014)
“Gone Girl” has so many twists and turns that it made most people's heads spin. That’s probably why Affleck was able to go full-frontal with nobody really noticing. Towards the end of the film, Affleck’s johnson makes a brief appearance as he exits the shower. Get your DVR pause button ready.
Ewan McGregor — “Trainspotting” (1996), “Velvet Goldmine” (1998), “The Pillow Book” (1996),” and “Young Adam” (2003)
There are few male actors more comfortable in their own skin than McGregor. The “Star Wars” actor has had no problem whipping out Obi-Wan on screen in several films. At this point, it’s like “Dude we get it. Put it away already.”
Jude Law — The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
Law made a name for himself playing Dickey, a bratty playboy, in “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” He also showed off his dicky in a scene where he plays chess with Matt Damon’s Ripley character while sitting in a bathtub. Law’s dong makes a quick appearance when he exits the tub while Damon admiringly looks on.
Margot Robbie — “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013)
Robbie went from a “Who?” to the A-list after her sexy role in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” In the film, Robbie has an explicit sex scene with Leonardo DiCaprio on a bed full of money.