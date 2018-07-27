11 jealous people caught on camera at just the right moment

"Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time." — Drake

Jealousy is one of the most painful human emotions. Unfortunately, for the people below, they were so envious of their friends’ good fortune, they couldn’t hide it when the camera man said, “Cheese!”

While it is pretty funny seeing other people long for the perfect mate, rockin’ boobs, or food, let’s remember, we’ve all been jealous at one point in our lives. But thank god it wasn’t at the exact moment someone snapped a photo.

1: The boob envy is real, but the boobs are not.

via Imgur

2. The “you got McDonalds and I’m stuck eating this Gerber trash” face.

via Imgur

3. When you kill it on “Warcraft” but got no game IRL.