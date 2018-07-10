11 LGBTQ folks who weren't afraid to share their gayest photos

Advertising

According to a study published in Scientific American, children begin to show signs of being homosexual as early as age two. These signs tend to appear during play, where they behave in ways that are generally considered opposite of their sex. Some boys will show an unusual fascination with their mother's makeup kit while girls will enjoy rough-and-tumble play. To give adults safe place to share their growing up gay or "different" stories, blogger Paul V. created Born This Way Blog. The site has over 700 photos and stories from LGBT people who share how they coped with being different as children and, eventually, learned to accept themselves. Here are 11 fantastic photos and excerpts from the the Born This Way Blog. Samantha View post on imgur.com "I was always naked back then. I didn’t even know the difference between boys and girls until I had to use a separate bathroom in first grade. Being raised with seven boys made me think I was a boy, too. I just didn’t know any different. I wore their hand-me-downs, and we played with (and destroyed) toys together. It was just my life."

Kelly View post on imgur.com "And as you can see in this picture, I LOVED being a little girly-boy. I think I had just told Santa that I wanted a Barbie, a boy, and some boobies! It made him very uncomfortable, and I didn't understand why. Because I loved being different than my peers, and I wasn't ashamed to be me."

John View post on imgur.com "I hate the whole masculine/feminine label, because I am personally the "/" symbol in that equation. Remember that no matter who you are, you are a snowflake and you are unique and deserve to be a part of this world. You deserve to breathe and conquer!" Norn

View post on imgur.com "My mom also used to dress me up as Shirley Temple, Tina Turner, Cher, or Gilda Radner and have me perform for her friends during their cocktail hour. Wigs, dresses, heels, etc. They would HOWL with laughter as I camped it up, and I LOVED getting laughs!" Christopher

View post on imgur.com https://i.imgur.com/g8v9qe6 "I certainly wasn’t like all the other kids, and because of that I was an easy target for name-calling and bullying - of which there was plenty. And, of course, I had to remain “closeted” until I left home. Even though everyone knew that I was as gay as a Christmas goose, it simply wasn’t discussed."

Felix View post on imgur.com "I came to the realization that my out-of-place feelings were not because I was the new kid or because I lacked skills for sports. But rather, because I was gay, effeminate, and everyone could see it." Seth View post on imgur.com

"The hardest part of being called a fag by anyone, was that I knew they were right. And I couldn't prove them wrong. And it really created a sense of doom for me." Zane View post on imgur.com "The story behind this pic goes a little deeper than you'd expect. It's evidence of my mother's failed attempt to get me to act more feminine. Back then, I was a confused 9-year old little girl, who wanted to be a boy who liked boys."

Brad View post on imgur.com https://i.imgur.com/gdhKJMr "I couldn't catch a ball or play sports, but when I put on my tap shoes and a sequined vest, I felt valid and real. Like I mattered. I knew I wasn’t like other boys, but I didn't know how or why."

Jessica View post on imgur.com "My parents took their 'discovery' of my sexuality really badly. I had my first girlfriend was when I was 14, and she was not welcomed. Even though I was sent to a private school, no matter where I went I found girls to love!" Tatiana

View post on imgur.com "I’ve always known I was different. My first flashes of strange feelings started to appear when I was four years old and continued to grow inside of me each year. At school I realized I wasn't discussing boys like the other girls. I tried to convince myself I liked men or boys (at least in movies and music bands), but it was all false. Then I saw 'her' for the first time when I was around age 8."