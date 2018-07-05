11 of the sexiest movies that somehow slipped past Netflix's censors

Advertising

Back in the day, before the internet, there were only two ways to watch an erotic movie without having to buy or rent it: 1. Watching a softcore “Skinemax” movie on cable

2. Giving yourself an incurable headache by watching the Playboy Channel scrambled Now, Netflix is getting in on the softcore game with its “Steamy” film category. They’re not poorly-shot or explicit like the type of adult entertainment you’d find on Porn Hub. There made for true film fans who believe art is best consumed with your pants down. Here are 11 of the "steamiest" films currently on Netflix. Nymphomaniac: Volume I and II (2013) Originally intended as one film, but released in two versions due to their length, "Nyphomaniac" is Lars von Trier's sex epic about a self-confessed nymphomaniac who recounts her erotic experiences to a man who saved her after a beating. The big difference between the two films is that Volume II is more graphic and features BDSM action or in Netflix speak it’s “steamier.”

Newness (2017) Everybody wants some strange, but most people come to the realization it's best not to cheat. But “Newness” argues that, in the era of online dating, monogamy is nearly impossible.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) In director Stanley Kubrick’s final film, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman play a wealthy Manhattan couple going through a dark night of the sexual soul. Cruise and Kidman were married at the time of its filming which gives it an extra layer of sexiness (or undermines its sexiness, depending on your view of monogamy). Regardless, there’s lots of people having sex wearing Medieval masks in the film which is pretty "steamy."

Teenage Cocktail (2016) Two teenagers want to run away to New York City, but can’t afford it, so they start stripping in front of a webcam. After the two start making mad loot, they are blindsided by violent consequences. It has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s got more going for it than just teenage girls in kitty masks grinding on each other. Although, that is pretty satisfying in and of itself.

Below Her Mouth (2017) The film has a sexually-suggestive title and it’s not a letdown. This lesbian sex romp is about a gay roofing contractor who starts a relationship with a straight fashion editor who recently got engaged to her boyfriend. Indie Wire calls it “what lesbian porn would look like if it were actually made by lesbians.”

Love (2015) Gaspar Non’s film is an erotic French romance that has everything you’d get in a porn movie, plus a plot to boot! It features ejaculation, full-frontal nudity, and the actors actually had sex during filming. The Daily Beast called it “The Most NSFW Movie of the Year.” Although, who the hell watches Netflix at work?

Blue is the Warmest Color (2013) Shades of 2017’s Oscar-nominated “Call me By Your Name,” “Blue is the Warmest Color” is about a May-December romance between a 15-year-old girl and a twenty-something art student. The film is filled with some of the most intense sex scenes in recent memory, including one that’s seven minutes long. Who knew people could have sex for seven minutes?

Immoral Tales (1976) Walerian Borowczyk’s French anthology film from 1976 tells four different "steamy" stories, including one about a woman doing naughty things with pearls, and another about the pope’s daughter having an incestuous encounter. So, basically, its costume porn or in modern-day speak, cosporn.

Boogie Nights (1998) Mark Wahlberg rocketed to stardom after playing Dirk Diggler, a man with an incredibly-large Johnson. The film is filled with everything awesome from the ‘70s: big hair, tons of cocaine, and Heather Graham on roller skates.

Hot Girls Wanted (2015) Be warned, “Hot Girls Wanted” will change how you look at pornography. It follows the lives of 18 to 25-year-old women who are quickly chewed up and spit out by the porn industry. The film inspired a sequel of sorts, “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” a six-part Netflix documentary series exploring the intersection of sexuality and technology.

Adore (2013) In for some hot cougar action? In “Adore” Robin Wright and Naomi Watts go on vacation together and they each brings a son. Both sons start screwing their mothers’ friends. This, of course, brings a bit of tension into the mothers’ friendship.