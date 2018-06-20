12 celebs you probably didn't know got busted having sex in public

Advertising

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend While speaking to "Extra" at a red-carpet event, Teigen had to pick a question out of bowl, which ended up being: “Public place you did it.” Teigen admitted that she and hubby John legend did it at “the Obama thing.” The couple later clarified it wasn’t at the White House. Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst Unfortunately, the “Brokeback Mountain” and “Bring it On” stars relationship didn’t last, but they had fun while they were together. "We tried to spice things up — we had sex in cars, in the bathroom and even by the sea. The only place we didn't have the guts to try was in a walkway in a hotel because we thought we might get kicked out if we were caught," Dunst once told MTV. Zoe Saldana Zoe not only doesn’t mind having sex in public, but apparently she’s a real daredevil. "OK, this is ghetto, but, hey, I'm from Queens, whatever. There is a train from Coney Island all the way back into the city, and [I had sex] in between two train cars. It was super-ghetto,” Zoe once said.

Scarlett Johansson and Benicio del Toro For years, rumors have swirled that Johansson and del Toro once did it in the elevator of the famous Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, and neither star has denied it. Although del Toro admits that it would have been tough do do time-wise. “The hotel is only 8 stories, so it would have been a pretty quick romp. I would still be struggling out of my leather jacket by the second floor and wouldn’t even have my shirt off to the seventh," he once joked.

Hugh Grant In one of the most embarrassing celebrity scandals of all time, Grant was busted having sex in his car with prostitute Divine Brown. At the time, Grant was dating Liz Hurley, one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. Hugh, what were you thinking? Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton Years before Brangelina, Angelina Jolie was married to “Slingblade” star Billy Bob Thornton. On the red carpet before the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, Jolie told a reporter the couple had just had sex in the limo on the way over. That's one way to beat L.A. traffic.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Rumor has it the two had sex beneath a table at a Vanity Fair Oscar party. According to a gossip reporter’s account, a “former A-list tweener kept up her one person bucket list of sexual experiences to try. She pouted and emasculated her soon to be very close to A-list movie star boyfriend...until he agreed to have sex with her under a table.” Miley definitely checks out as a “former A-list tweener” and, at the time, she was dating Hemsworth.

Jennifer Lopez On an episode of Bravo’s “What Happens Live,” J Lo played host Andy Cohen's “Plead the Fifth” game, in which he asked, “What is the craziest place you’ve had sex?” To which Lopez replied, “A balcony, outside.” But she wouldn’t dish on who the lucky man was.

Drew Barrymore and Fabrizio Moretti According to The Strokes’ drummer Moretti, he and his former beau, Barrymore, got frisky in a New York opera-house bathroom. “We went to ‘La Boehme’ and it was boring,” he told Jane magazine. “So we decided to go to the bathroom, and we got caught, and it was embarrassing,” Pete Wentz The Fall Out Boy bassist told admitted that he had sex in public to FHM magazine. "[I] Definitely [had sex in public],” he said. “I was DJing in Vegas and the room had a balcony that overlooked the dance floor. We could see the people dancing below but they couldn’t see up to where we were."

Gerard Butler In 2012, at the Coachella music festival in California, Gerard Butler was allegedly caught making out with a mystery woman and then leading her into a porta pottie for a quickie. Butler is clearly a romantic. Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson They filmed it and just about everybody saw it. Brad Pitt and Sinitta Sinitta admitted that during her brief relationship with Brad Pitt, the two had sex in one of the private boxes at the Royal Albert Hall in London.