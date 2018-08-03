12-year-old girl calls out sexist announcer’s remarks in epic newspaper letter

At 12 years old, Julianne Speyer of Ohio, has already learned a valuable life lesson that most adults never seem to get: If you think something is unjust, change it.

Speyer was in attendance at Chesterland, Ohio's annual 4th of July parade, when the announcer said something at irked her. The announcer called the boy Scouts the “future leaders of America” and said the Girl Scouts were “just having fun.”

The comment painted the boys in a seriously light while making the girls seem frivolous.

So Speyer decided to change what she saw as unjust by writing a letter to her local paper, the Geauga County Maple Leaf.

(Geauga County Maple Leaf, Thursday, July 19th 2018 Vol. 25...

Speyer wrote:

My name is Julianne Speyer. I am 12 years old and I would like to inform you of how offended and disappointed I am by the announcer of the Chesterland 4th of July parade’s comment about the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.