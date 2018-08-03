12-year-old girl calls out sexist announcer’s remarks in epic newspaper letter

At 12 years old, Julianne Speyer of Ohio, has already learned a valuable life lesson that most adults never seem to get: If you think something is unjust, change it.
Speyer was in attendance at Chesterland, Ohio's annual 4th of July parade, when the announcer said something at irked her. The announcer called the boy Scouts the “future leaders of America” and said the Girl Scouts were “just having fun.”
The comment painted the boys in a seriously light while making the girls seem frivolous.
So Speyer decided to change what she saw as unjust by writing a letter to her local paper, the Geauga County Maple Leaf.
Speyer wrote:
My name is Julianne Speyer. I am 12 years old and I would like to inform you of how offended and disappointed I am by the announcer of the Chesterland 4th of July parade’s comment about the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
The announcer labeled the Boy Scouts as “future leaders of America” and he said the Girl Scouts were “just having fun.”
I found this comment very sexist and patronizing. I would appreciate it if you would help me to let other people know how much this kind of thing happens and how bad it is. I feel it is an insult to both girls and women of all ages. This kind of thing happens way too much and it is not OK at all.
I have always been taught that if you think something is unjust, change it. So, this is how I am making a change.
Thank you for listening to me and I hope you can help me.
The was posted to Facebook where it revceived over 110,000 shares and inspired a GoFundMe campaign entitled, “Help Julianne Change the World.” All proceeds go to the Girl Scouts of NE Ohio, “the future leaders of America.” The campaign has already exceeded its $1,000 goal.