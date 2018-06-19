13 hilarious texts show how awkward dating can be

13 hilarious texts show how awkward dating can be
Theo Lannom
Jun 19, 2018@9:34 PM
1.) When the muffin-top tramp stamp makes an appearance before you even had the first drink.

2.) When you get auto-corrected out of the game.

3.) When he dresses line a Roller-Blader from 1991.

4.) When you blow things up before you ever had a chance at love at first sight.

5.) When the first date becomes “Meet the Parents.”

6.) When you're texting the display phone at the Apple store.

7.) When you jump the gun and become a home-wrecker.

8.) When he’s so cheap, you eat solo.

9.) When your date is a bore but your emoji game is on-point.

10.) When you didn’t know it was dinner for three.

11.) When the feeling isn’t mutual.

12.) When he auto-corrects into someone interesting … but he isn’t.

13.) When your date is cold-blooded.

