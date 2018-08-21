13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Are your friends tired of playing drunken Jenga? Are you looking for a game that'll warp fragile minds and ruin friendships? Well, here are 13 games that'll entertain even the filthiest, most diabolical minds.
This game can get real. If you or your friends are easily offended, you might want to pick another one.
Promising review: "This is really overboard, I have a sick sense of humor but this actually was pretty bad."
Not recommended for Catholic Priests and others who may have something to hide.
4. Would You Rather…? Filthy Edition
Can you and your friends handle the "game of obscene choices?"
From the guys who run FuckJerry, this is basically Cards Against Humanity, but for memes.
Are you the master of turning anything clean into something dirty? This is the game you were born to play.
7. Joking Hazard
Get your friends around the table to build funny and terrible comics about friendship, violence, sex, and everything in between.
It's a game of questionable decisions where the hairiest player goes first.
Great for a party! It's easy to learn and players can pop in and out as they choose.
The game where you can swear at your friends without offending them!
11. Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition
It's the card game for people who are into kittens and explosions.
12. Disturbed Friends – The Worst Game Ever Made
The Chive calls it "Cards Against Humanity on steroids."
13. Skewered and Roasted Card Game
This game could seriously ruin friendships.