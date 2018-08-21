13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Are your friends tired of playing drunken Jenga? Are you looking for a game that'll warp fragile minds and ruin friendships? Well, here are 13 games that'll entertain even the filthiest, most diabolical minds.

1. Drunk Stoned Or Stupid

This game can get real. If you or your friends are easily offended, you might want to pick another one.



Get it on Amazon for $18.00



2. WTF Did You Say?!?

Promising review: "This is really overboard, I have a sick sense of humor but this actually was pretty bad."



Get it on Amazon for $19.99

3. The Hot Seat

Not recommended for Catholic Priests and others who may have something to hide.