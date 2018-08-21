13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love
Tod Perry
Aug 21, 2018@12:56 AM
Advertising

Are your friends tired of playing drunken Jenga? Are you looking for a game that'll warp fragile minds and ruin friendships? Well, here are 13 games that'll entertain even the filthiest, most diabolical minds.

1. Drunk Stoned Or Stupid

This game can get real. If you or your friends are easily offended, you might want to pick another one.

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love


Get it on Amazon for $18.00


2. WTF Did You Say?!?

Promising review: "This is really overboard, I have a sick sense of humor but this actually was pretty bad."

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love


Get it on Amazon for $19.99

3. The Hot Seat

Not recommended for Catholic Priests and others who may have something to hide.

Advertising
13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Get it for just $17.46

4. Would You Rather…? Filthy Edition

Can you and your friends handle the "game of obscene choices?"

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Get it on Amazon for $14.99

Advertising

5. What Do You Meme?

From the guys who run FuckJerry, this is basically Cards Against Humanity, but for memes.

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Get it on Amazon for $29.99


6. That’s What She Said

Are you the master of turning anything clean into something dirty? This is the game you were born to play.

Advertising
13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Get it on Amazon for $24.99

7. Joking Hazard

Get your friends around the table to build funny and terrible comics about friendship, violence, sex, and everything in between.

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Get it on Amazon for $25.00

Advertising

8. Spank the Yeti

It's a game of questionable decisions where the hairiest player goes first.

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Get it on Amazon for $23.90


9. Quick And Dirty

Great for a party! It's easy to learn and players can pop in and out as they choose.

Advertising
13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Get it on Amazon for $14.99

10. F**k. The Game

The game where you can swear at your friends without offending them!

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Get it on Amazon for $14.95

Advertising


11. Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition

It's the card game for people who are into kittens and explosions.

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love

Get it on Amazon for $25.00


12. Disturbed Friends – The Worst Game Ever Made

The Chive calls it "Cards Against Humanity on steroids."

Advertising

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love


Get it on Amazon for $25.00

13. Skewered and Roasted Card Game

This game could seriously ruin friendships.

13 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love
Advertising

Get it on Amazon for $24.98

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc