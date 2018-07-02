13 teachers who dealt with the most horrific parents imaginable

Advertising

One would think the most difficult part of being a teacher is dealing with children, but in some cases, their parents can be way more frustrating. Recently, Reddit asked teachers, "What is the most ridiculous/petty thing a parent had contacted you over?" and the responses were unbeliveable. 1.) "A parent at my sister's school complained because it rained on the school trip to the zoo. 'I wouldn't have given permission for my child to go on the trip if I had been properly informed it might rain,' the parent said." — EdgarAetheling 2.) "I had a parent complain because I played a CD of classical Persian flute music one day in class. The class was World Languages and Cultures and I played a different CD from around the world every day as they came into class. They thought I was sympathizing with terrorists and should 'only teach American stuff.' " — Feltedskullpuppets 3.) "My town has a Facebook group to discuss local stuff and about a year ago one of the women posted saying she was DISGUSTED that her child had been asked to do a creative writing piece imagining she was a refugee child. The mother thought it was politically correct propaganda. I'm only a couple of years younger than her and I just remember it as being exactly the sort of thing we were doing at school 20 years ago."— alicejdnsk

4.) "I was TA for a 6th grade world history class. When we got to the segment on Africa, the kids were assigned a short research project and presentation on a topic of their choice. One picked the Umayyad Caliphate (which was on a list of recommendations from the teacher). His mom came in the next day screaming about how the teacher was brainwashing her son to be a terrorist." — Zouea 5.) "I gave the kid a D on a homework. Parent contacted me to complain that I was picking on him. Even though the parent agreed that most of the answers that he gave were wrong but I should have 'cut him some slack' " — Van_Herenhuis

6.) "I used to teach phonics (basic reading skills) to kindergarten-aged kids. One parent came in after class, irate, and demanded to know why I had taught the er/ir/ur diphthong before the oi/oy diphthong. He didn't want his kid to be able to read the word 'girl' before being able to read 'boy.' " — DerUrVogel 7.) "We had a furious parent call us several and accuse us of turning her son gay. Her son who was cutting a swath through the school's female population. The calls stopped after he got a classmate pregnant." — xaviira

8.) "When I was teaching overseas at an American school, I had a parent of a fifth grader who felt that her son wasn't being challenged enough (this came out during the October parent teacher conference). Ok. So, work and challenge level ramps up to a degree I feel he can handle. Next conference (after said student's grades drop a tiny bit), same parent complains that I am being too tough on her child. Face palm." — veinpain 9.) "I had a parent complain that I was speaking too much French in class, which would be legitimate concern if it weren't a high school junior level French class. " — lecadavreexquis

10.) "I had a parent complain about unfairly sending her kid home after he was running a 101 fever and vomited right in the middle of the cafeteria. She insisted that every witness (in the whole cafeteria) to the vomiting was lying and insisted that the 101 "fever" was caused by her child wearing a sweater. " — [deleted] 11.) "Had a parent who forgot to pack their kid a lunch, they called the school to tell me I needed to leave the class to go across the street and buy the kid Subway." —jackieisgrumpy

12.) "A parent complained to me because my rainstick is offensive to South America Culture." —​​​​​​​ dinosaregaylikeme ​​​​​​​13.) "One day a student of mine became a big brother for the first time. My class made cards for his mom and dad welcoming their new baby boy to the family. I received a message from a parent stating that we shouldn't have mentioned the baby 'boy' because the baby may not identify as a boy." — [deleted]